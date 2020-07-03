All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 1012 58TH AVENUE N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
1012 58TH AVENUE N
Last updated April 23 2020 at 11:14 PM

1012 58TH AVENUE N

1012 58th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1012 58th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33703

Amenities

recently renovated
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Updated 3 bedroom 1 bath home available for rent in North Euclid neighborhood. The home includes a 15x20 workshop in the backyard. Deep fenced in yard with alley access. The home is available for immediate move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1012 58TH AVENUE N have any available units?
1012 58TH AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 1012 58TH AVENUE N have?
Some of 1012 58TH AVENUE N's amenities include recently renovated, ceiling fan, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1012 58TH AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
1012 58TH AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1012 58TH AVENUE N pet-friendly?
No, 1012 58TH AVENUE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 1012 58TH AVENUE N offer parking?
No, 1012 58TH AVENUE N does not offer parking.
Does 1012 58TH AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1012 58TH AVENUE N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1012 58TH AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 1012 58TH AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 1012 58TH AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 1012 58TH AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 1012 58TH AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
No, 1012 58TH AVENUE N does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Isles of Gateway
10600 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
1701 Central
1701 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Harlow at Gateway
509 77th Avenue North
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
The Wayland
300 10th St S
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Tortuga Pointe
10475 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Camden Pier District
330 3rd St S
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Artistry St. Pete
1016 Central Ave
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Ashford Bayside Apartment Homes
5870 58th Way North
St. Petersburg, FL 33709

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus