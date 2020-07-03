1012 58TH AVENUE N

Updated 3 bedroom 1 bath home available for rent in North Euclid neighborhood. The home includes a 15x20 workshop in the backyard. Deep fenced in yard with alley access. The home is available for immediate move in.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
