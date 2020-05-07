All apartments in St. Petersburg
1000 North 71st Avenue

1000 71st Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

1000 71st Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Meadowlawn

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Move in prior to January 31st and receive March Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. February 2019 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1000 North 71st Avenue have any available units?
1000 North 71st Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
Is 1000 North 71st Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1000 North 71st Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1000 North 71st Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1000 North 71st Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1000 North 71st Avenue offer parking?
No, 1000 North 71st Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1000 North 71st Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1000 North 71st Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1000 North 71st Avenue have a pool?
No, 1000 North 71st Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1000 North 71st Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1000 North 71st Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1000 North 71st Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1000 North 71st Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1000 North 71st Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1000 North 71st Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
