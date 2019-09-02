8021 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities car wash area clubhouse gym pool shuffle board bbq/grill sauna tennis court

Waterfront in Coral Pointe at Harbourside. Short term/ furnished Condo. Must See this totally upgraded 1265 sq ft Condo with 2 bed, 2 bath and Den. The Kitchen was totally remodeled with Granite counters, soft close cabinets and Stainless Steel Appliances. When Constructing Harbourside, JMC the contractor used Solid Steel reinforced concrete construction rather than hollow concrete blocks. Amenities include 6 swimming pools, 5 tennis courts with a Pickle ball court, 2 fitness centers, Jacuzzi, saunas, shuffle board, outdoor grilling, 3 car wash station with vacuum & air, Marina with 3 docks and 87 deeded slips. A Clubhouse with a full social agenda and a 1.5 mile walking trail around the island to exercise. Coral Pointe has a private pool for it's residence. Harbourside offers Resort style living at it's best.