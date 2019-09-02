All apartments in St. Pete Beach
8021 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S
8021 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S

8021 Sailboat Key Boulevard South · No Longer Available
Location

8021 Sailboat Key Boulevard South, St. Pete Beach, FL 33707

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
car wash area
clubhouse
gym
pool
shuffle board
bbq/grill
sauna
tennis court
Waterfront in Coral Pointe at Harbourside. Short term/ furnished Condo. Must See this totally upgraded 1265 sq ft Condo with 2 bed, 2 bath and Den. The Kitchen was totally remodeled with Granite counters, soft close cabinets and Stainless Steel Appliances. When Constructing Harbourside, JMC the contractor used Solid Steel reinforced concrete construction rather than hollow concrete blocks. Amenities include 6 swimming pools, 5 tennis courts with a Pickle ball court, 2 fitness centers, Jacuzzi, saunas, shuffle board, outdoor grilling, 3 car wash station with vacuum & air, Marina with 3 docks and 87 deeded slips. A Clubhouse with a full social agenda and a 1.5 mile walking trail around the island to exercise. Coral Pointe has a private pool for it's residence. Harbourside offers Resort style living at it's best.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8021 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S have any available units?
8021 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Pete Beach, FL.
What amenities does 8021 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S have?
Some of 8021 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8021 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S currently offering any rent specials?
8021 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8021 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S pet-friendly?
No, 8021 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Pete Beach.
Does 8021 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S offer parking?
No, 8021 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S does not offer parking.
Does 8021 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8021 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8021 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S have a pool?
Yes, 8021 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S has a pool.
Does 8021 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S have accessible units?
No, 8021 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S does not have accessible units.
Does 8021 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8021 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S has units with dishwashers.
Does 8021 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S have units with air conditioning?
No, 8021 SAILBOAT KEY BOULEVARD S does not have units with air conditioning.
