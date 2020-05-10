Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in St. Pete Beach
Find more places like 7901 BOCA CEIGA DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
St. Pete Beach, FL
/
7901 BOCA CEIGA DRIVE
Last updated May 10 2020 at 4:56 AM
1 of 23
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7901 BOCA CEIGA DRIVE
7901 Boca Ciega Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Pete Beach
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Location
7901 Boca Ciega Dr, St. Pete Beach, FL 33706
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Quaint Waterside totally remodeled sigle family home or split plan duplex with dock.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7901 BOCA CEIGA DRIVE have any available units?
7901 BOCA CEIGA DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
St. Pete Beach, FL
.
What amenities does 7901 BOCA CEIGA DRIVE have?
Some of 7901 BOCA CEIGA DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7901 BOCA CEIGA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
7901 BOCA CEIGA DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7901 BOCA CEIGA DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 7901 BOCA CEIGA DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in St. Pete Beach
.
Does 7901 BOCA CEIGA DRIVE offer parking?
No, 7901 BOCA CEIGA DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 7901 BOCA CEIGA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7901 BOCA CEIGA DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7901 BOCA CEIGA DRIVE have a pool?
No, 7901 BOCA CEIGA DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 7901 BOCA CEIGA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 7901 BOCA CEIGA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 7901 BOCA CEIGA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7901 BOCA CEIGA DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7901 BOCA CEIGA DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7901 BOCA CEIGA DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
St. Pete Beach 1 Bedrooms
St. Pete Beach 2 Bedrooms
St. Pete Beach Apartments with Pool
St. Pete Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
St. Pete Beach Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FL
St. Petersburg, FL
Clearwater, FL
Brandon, FL
Bradenton, FL
Lakeland, FL
Sarasota, FL
Riverview, FL
Largo, FL
Palm Harbor, FL
Town 'n' Country, FL
Pinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FL
Dunedin, FL
Plant City, FL
Spring Hill, FL
Lutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FL
Cheval, FL
Feather Sound, FL
Treasure Island, FL
Ellenton, FL
Mango, FL
Bayonet Point, FL
Fruitville, FL
South Gate Ridge, FL
Safety Harbor, FL
Holiday, FL
North Sarasota, FL
Meadow Oaks, FL
Bee Ridge, FL
Belleair, FL
Osprey, FL
Progress Village, FL
Palm River-Clair Mel, FL
Beacon Square, FL
Apartments Near Colleges
Florida Southern College
Ringling College of Art and Design
Suncoast Technical College
University of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa