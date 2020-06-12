All apartments in St. Pete Beach
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:20 PM

7000 BEACH PLAZA

7000 Beach Plaza · (727) 420-6973
Location

7000 Beach Plaza, St. Pete Beach, FL 33706

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 607 · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 745 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
guest parking
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
guest parking
Spectacular Gulf front St Pete Beach condo with panoramic views of the Gulf. Guests will marvel at the views of manatees and dolphins in the gulf, diving pelicans and breathtaking sunsets. This 745 square foot 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment has been meticulously renovated with new custom cabinets, kitchen appliances, tile bath, and stunning ceramic tile floors. The master bedroom has floor to ceiling Gulf front windows. Laundry is easily reached on the same floor’s outside corridor. This 6th floor unit at 7000 Beach Plaza is in historic Starlight Tower, a solid, quiet Old Florida Co-op with a large heated swimming pool and private access to St Pete Beach (ranked one of the top ten US beaches by Coastal Living). The low traffic plaza is ideal for walking and biking, has guest parking, and is within three blocks of Gulf Blvd. Restaurants, shops and live music are within a ten minute walk. A bus to downtown St Petersburg runs on Gulf Blvd, and Tampa International airport is a 30 minute drive. Annual Rental only - sorry, no pets and no smoking. At time of move-in, a $75 tenant processing fee will be due along with any rent and deposit(s).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7000 BEACH PLAZA have any available units?
7000 BEACH PLAZA has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7000 BEACH PLAZA have?
Some of 7000 BEACH PLAZA's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7000 BEACH PLAZA currently offering any rent specials?
7000 BEACH PLAZA isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7000 BEACH PLAZA pet-friendly?
No, 7000 BEACH PLAZA is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Pete Beach.
Does 7000 BEACH PLAZA offer parking?
Yes, 7000 BEACH PLAZA does offer parking.
Does 7000 BEACH PLAZA have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7000 BEACH PLAZA does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7000 BEACH PLAZA have a pool?
Yes, 7000 BEACH PLAZA has a pool.
Does 7000 BEACH PLAZA have accessible units?
No, 7000 BEACH PLAZA does not have accessible units.
Does 7000 BEACH PLAZA have units with dishwashers?
No, 7000 BEACH PLAZA does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7000 BEACH PLAZA have units with air conditioning?
No, 7000 BEACH PLAZA does not have units with air conditioning.
