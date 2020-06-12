Amenities

Spectacular Gulf front St Pete Beach condo with panoramic views of the Gulf. Guests will marvel at the views of manatees and dolphins in the gulf, diving pelicans and breathtaking sunsets. This 745 square foot 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment has been meticulously renovated with new custom cabinets, kitchen appliances, tile bath, and stunning ceramic tile floors. The master bedroom has floor to ceiling Gulf front windows. Laundry is easily reached on the same floor’s outside corridor. This 6th floor unit at 7000 Beach Plaza is in historic Starlight Tower, a solid, quiet Old Florida Co-op with a large heated swimming pool and private access to St Pete Beach (ranked one of the top ten US beaches by Coastal Living). The low traffic plaza is ideal for walking and biking, has guest parking, and is within three blocks of Gulf Blvd. Restaurants, shops and live music are within a ten minute walk. A bus to downtown St Petersburg runs on Gulf Blvd, and Tampa International airport is a 30 minute drive. Annual Rental only - sorry, no pets and no smoking. At time of move-in, a $75 tenant processing fee will be due along with any rent and deposit(s).