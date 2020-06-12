All apartments in St. Pete Beach
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:20 PM

6650 SUNSET WAY

6650 Sunset Way · (727) 687-0555
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6650 Sunset Way, St. Pete Beach, FL 33706

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 220 · Avail. now

$4,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1515 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Silver Sands direct Gulf Front 3 bed 2 bath condo on the sand! Gorgeous open views of the Gulf. This unit has been recently updated. No carpet! All plank tile, many new furnishings and all new exotic granite counters throughout. Silver sands is a waterfront gated community with under building secure parking, fitness room, tennis courts and clubhouse. No car really needed, steps away are numerous restaurants and shopping galore. The large private balcony has all new high end furnishings along with Hurricane shutters. Enjoy nightly sunsets. There is a pool and spa located just off the beach. The master en suite has an over sized walk in closet, soaking tub and walk in curtain less shower. Two separate vanities and a make up area. The gourmet kitchen is well stocked with every amenity you will need for your stay. Silver Sands is a premier 5 star community. Walking through the wide tiled corridors you will enjoy the dramatic 5 story atrium. Rates vary for time of season and length of stay. There is a 90 day min stay required and sorry no pets and no smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6650 SUNSET WAY have any available units?
6650 SUNSET WAY has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6650 SUNSET WAY have?
Some of 6650 SUNSET WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6650 SUNSET WAY currently offering any rent specials?
6650 SUNSET WAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6650 SUNSET WAY pet-friendly?
No, 6650 SUNSET WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Pete Beach.
Does 6650 SUNSET WAY offer parking?
Yes, 6650 SUNSET WAY does offer parking.
Does 6650 SUNSET WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6650 SUNSET WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6650 SUNSET WAY have a pool?
Yes, 6650 SUNSET WAY has a pool.
Does 6650 SUNSET WAY have accessible units?
No, 6650 SUNSET WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 6650 SUNSET WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6650 SUNSET WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 6650 SUNSET WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 6650 SUNSET WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
