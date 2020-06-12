6650 SUNSET WAY

Amenities

Silver Sands direct Gulf Front 3 bed 2 bath condo on the sand! Gorgeous open views of the Gulf. This unit has been recently updated. No carpet! All plank tile, many new furnishings and all new exotic granite counters throughout. Silver sands is a waterfront gated community with under building secure parking, fitness room, tennis courts and clubhouse. No car really needed, steps away are numerous restaurants and shopping galore. The large private balcony has all new high end furnishings along with Hurricane shutters. Enjoy nightly sunsets. There is a pool and spa located just off the beach. The master en suite has an over sized walk in closet, soaking tub and walk in curtain less shower. Two separate vanities and a make up area. The gourmet kitchen is well stocked with every amenity you will need for your stay. Silver Sands is a premier 5 star community. Walking through the wide tiled corridors you will enjoy the dramatic 5 story atrium. Rates vary for time of season and length of stay. There is a 90 day min stay required and sorry no pets and no smoking.