WATERFRONT PARK A FEW DOORS WEST OF DUPLEX WITH FISHING ALLOWED! LOVELY SCREENED ROOM. WALK TO BUS STOP 1 BLOCK AWAY. WALK TO LIBRARY, SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS, BEACH BARS, ST PETE BEACH RECREATION WITH HEATED POOL, GYM ETC
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 621 76 AVENUE have any available units?
621 76 AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Pete Beach, FL.
What amenities does 621 76 AVENUE have?
Some of 621 76 AVENUE's amenities include gym, pool, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 621 76 AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
621 76 AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.