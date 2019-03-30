All apartments in St. Pete Beach
5575 GULF BOULEVARD

5575 Gulf Blvd # W5 · No Longer Available
Location

5575 Gulf Blvd # W5, St. Pete Beach, FL 33706

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
shuffle board
bbq/grill
guest parking
SEASONAL RENTAL!! BEAUTIFUL UPDATED CONDO LOCATED ON THE INTRACOASTAL WATERWAY. Two spacious bedrooms and two full baths in this turnkey condo with an open bright floorplan. Large Great Room and additional Florida Room that can double as extra overnight space for guests. This unit has been completely remodeled with Beautiful Chef's Kitchen featuring Granite Counter tops, Solid Wood Cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances including Wine Refrigerator and open views to living and dining areas. Enjoy a huge Master Bedroom with King Bed, walk-in closet, and updated bathroom. Second bedroom features walk-in closet and cute bunk beds. Condo has views of the Intracoastal and Boca Ciega Bay. Enjoy this perfect "spot in Paradise" just steps to the beautiful Gulf of Mexico and beautiful white sand beach. This condo is located in the heart of St. Pete Beach with easy access to many shops, great restaurants, nightlife and entertainment. Enjoy two beautiful pools (one heated), the community clubhouse, outdoor grill and picnic area, fishing pier, workout facility and shuffleboard court. Plenty of guest parking. All ages welcome. 3 month minimum. Available anytime from November 1 to March 31. $60 Application fee per adult and $75 tenant processing fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5575 GULF BOULEVARD have any available units?
5575 GULF BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Pete Beach, FL.
What amenities does 5575 GULF BOULEVARD have?
Some of 5575 GULF BOULEVARD's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5575 GULF BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
5575 GULF BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5575 GULF BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 5575 GULF BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Pete Beach.
Does 5575 GULF BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 5575 GULF BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 5575 GULF BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5575 GULF BOULEVARD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5575 GULF BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 5575 GULF BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 5575 GULF BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 5575 GULF BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 5575 GULF BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5575 GULF BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 5575 GULF BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 5575 GULF BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.

