5575 GULF BOULEVARD

SEASONAL RENTAL!! BEAUTIFUL UPDATED CONDO LOCATED ON THE INTRACOASTAL WATERWAY. Two spacious bedrooms and two full baths in this turnkey condo with an open bright floorplan. Large Great Room and additional Florida Room that can double as extra overnight space for guests. This unit has been completely remodeled with Beautiful Chef's Kitchen featuring Granite Counter tops, Solid Wood Cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances including Wine Refrigerator and open views to living and dining areas. Enjoy a huge Master Bedroom with King Bed, walk-in closet, and updated bathroom. Second bedroom features walk-in closet and cute bunk beds. Condo has views of the Intracoastal and Boca Ciega Bay. Enjoy this perfect "spot in Paradise" just steps to the beautiful Gulf of Mexico and beautiful white sand beach. This condo is located in the heart of St. Pete Beach with easy access to many shops, great restaurants, nightlife and entertainment. Enjoy two beautiful pools (one heated), the community clubhouse, outdoor grill and picnic area, fishing pier, workout facility and shuffleboard court. Plenty of guest parking. All ages welcome. 3 month minimum. Available anytime from November 1 to March 31. $60 Application fee per adult and $75 tenant processing fee.