4950 GULF BOULEVARD

Amenities
Absolutely beautiful direct full views of the Gulf of Mexico from this 8th floor condo. Well maintained unit in a delightful settings. Enjoy all St. Pete Beach has to offer. You are but a walk out to the soft inviting sand. This spacious fully furnished 3 bedroom 3 bath is ready for you to just bring your suitcase. The building also offers a swimming pool, exercise room, sauna room, billiards, and tennis. You cannot beat the amenities. Centrally located you are but a short ride into St. Petersburg's vibrant downtown.
THIS BUILDING HAS A MINIMUM THREE MONTH LEASE . THERE IS AN APPLICATION FEE OF $100. This unit is now available for short or long term lease. It can be rented for 1 year. If it is a seasonal lease the rent is $5000/mo from January to April and $3500/mo from May until December. If it is an annual lease, the rent will be $4000/mo.