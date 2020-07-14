4950 GULF BOULEVARD

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities gym pool pool table sauna tennis court

Absolutely beautiful direct full views of the Gulf of Mexico from this 8th floor condo. Well maintained unit in a delightful settings. Enjoy all St. Pete Beach has to offer. You are but a walk out to the soft inviting sand. This spacious fully furnished 3 bedroom 3 bath is ready for you to just bring your suitcase. The building also offers a swimming pool, exercise room, sauna room, billiards, and tennis. You cannot beat the amenities. Centrally located you are but a short ride into St. Petersburg's vibrant downtown.

THIS BUILDING HAS A MINIMUM THREE MONTH LEASE . THERE IS AN APPLICATION FEE OF $100. This unit is now available for short or long term lease. It can be rented for 1 year. If it is a seasonal lease the rent is $5000/mo from January to April and $3500/mo from May until December. If it is an annual lease, the rent will be $4000/mo.