St. Pete Beach, FL
4357 MILLER DRIVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4357 MILLER DRIVE

4357 Miller Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4357 Miller Drive, St. Pete Beach, FL 33706
Belle Vista

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful open water view of Boca Ciega Bay. Must see this open floor plan with updated Kitchen. Beautiful tile floors. Split bedroom floor plan. Wake up to an open waterfront view of Boca Ciega Bay. Rent includes Pool Service and Lawn Maintenance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4357 MILLER DRIVE have any available units?
4357 MILLER DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Pete Beach, FL.
What amenities does 4357 MILLER DRIVE have?
Some of 4357 MILLER DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4357 MILLER DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4357 MILLER DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4357 MILLER DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 4357 MILLER DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Pete Beach.
Does 4357 MILLER DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 4357 MILLER DRIVE offers parking.
Does 4357 MILLER DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4357 MILLER DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4357 MILLER DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 4357 MILLER DRIVE has a pool.
Does 4357 MILLER DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 4357 MILLER DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4357 MILLER DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4357 MILLER DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4357 MILLER DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4357 MILLER DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
