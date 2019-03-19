4357 MILLER DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful open water view of Boca Ciega Bay. Must see this open floor plan with updated Kitchen. Beautiful tile floors. Split bedroom floor plan. Wake up to an open waterfront view of Boca Ciega Bay. Rent includes Pool Service and Lawn Maintenance.