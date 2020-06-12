All apartments in St. Pete Beach
420 64TH AVENUE
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:20 PM

420 64TH AVENUE

420 64th Avenue · (727) 800-5906
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

420 64th Avenue, St. Pete Beach, FL 33706

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 703 · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1131 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
sauna
3 MONTH MIN RENTAL AS PER ASSOCIATION RULES. Stunning water & island views. YOU COULD WALK TO THE BEACH! COMPLETELY RENOVATED 2-BR 2-BA CORNER UNIT. FULLY FURNISHED. Open gourmet kitchen with high quality granite counters & breakfast bar, Stainless Steel Appliances and tasteful lighting. Large great room with access to covered balcony with views for miles and miles! Three Palms Pointe is located just 3 short blocks to BEACH; near restaurants, shops, entertainment and trolley. Community amenities: 24-hour guard gate & security, heated pool, event rooms, card room, library, fitness center with sauna, free laundry on every floor, fishing docks, bike and kayak storage, kayak launch. IN SEASON RENTAL- $2,850/MO.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 420 64TH AVENUE have any available units?
420 64TH AVENUE has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 420 64TH AVENUE have?
Some of 420 64TH AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 420 64TH AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
420 64TH AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 420 64TH AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 420 64TH AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Pete Beach.
Does 420 64TH AVENUE offer parking?
No, 420 64TH AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 420 64TH AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 420 64TH AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 420 64TH AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 420 64TH AVENUE has a pool.
Does 420 64TH AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 420 64TH AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 420 64TH AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 420 64TH AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 420 64TH AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 420 64TH AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
