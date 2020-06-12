420 64TH AVENUE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym pool sauna

3 MONTH MIN RENTAL AS PER ASSOCIATION RULES. Stunning water & island views. YOU COULD WALK TO THE BEACH! COMPLETELY RENOVATED 2-BR 2-BA CORNER UNIT. FULLY FURNISHED. Open gourmet kitchen with high quality granite counters & breakfast bar, Stainless Steel Appliances and tasteful lighting. Large great room with access to covered balcony with views for miles and miles! Three Palms Pointe is located just 3 short blocks to BEACH; near restaurants, shops, entertainment and trolley. Community amenities: 24-hour guard gate & security, heated pool, event rooms, card room, library, fitness center with sauna, free laundry on every floor, fishing docks, bike and kayak storage, kayak launch. IN SEASON RENTAL- $2,850/MO.