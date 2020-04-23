Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in St. Pete Beach
Find more places like 419 59TH AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
St. Pete Beach, FL
/
419 59TH AVENUE
Last updated April 23 2020 at 11:14 PM
1 of 33
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
419 59TH AVENUE
419 59th Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Pete Beach
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all
Location
419 59th Avenue, St. Pete Beach, FL 33706
Bahia Shores
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Waterfront Home with Garage. 5 minute walk to St. Pete Beach. Boat Dock included. Gravel yard, no grass - looking for year lease, could be short term. Vacant ready for tenant.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 419 59TH AVENUE have any available units?
419 59TH AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
St. Pete Beach, FL
.
What amenities does 419 59TH AVENUE have?
Some of 419 59TH AVENUE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 419 59TH AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
419 59TH AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 419 59TH AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 419 59TH AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in St. Pete Beach
.
Does 419 59TH AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 419 59TH AVENUE offers parking.
Does 419 59TH AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 419 59TH AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 419 59TH AVENUE have a pool?
No, 419 59TH AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 419 59TH AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 419 59TH AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 419 59TH AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 419 59TH AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 419 59TH AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 419 59TH AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
St. Pete Beach 1 Bedroom Apartments
St. Pete Beach 2 Bedroom Apartments
St. Pete Beach Apartments with Washer-Dryers
St. Pete Beach Furnished Apartments
St. Pete Beach Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FL
St. Petersburg, FL
Clearwater, FL
Brandon, FL
Bradenton, FL
Lakeland, FL
Sarasota, FL
Riverview, FL
Largo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FL
Palm Harbor, FL
Pinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FL
Dunedin, FL
Plant City, FL
Spring Hill, FL
Lutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FL
Keystone, FL
Memphis, FL
Holmes Beach, FL
Citrus Park, FL
New Port Richey East, FL
Southgate, FL
Siesta Key, FL
Oldsmar, FL
Vamo, FL
Safety Harbor, FL
North Port, FL
Cheval, FL
Fuller Heights, FL
Holiday, FL
Treasure Island, FL
Jasmine Estates, FL
Kenneth City, FL
Port Richey, FL
Apartments Near Colleges
Florida Southern College
Ringling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg