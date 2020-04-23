All apartments in St. Pete Beach
Find more places like 419 59TH AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Pete Beach, FL
/
419 59TH AVENUE
Last updated April 23 2020 at 11:14 PM

419 59TH AVENUE

419 59th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Pete Beach
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all

Location

419 59th Avenue, St. Pete Beach, FL 33706
Bahia Shores

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Waterfront Home with Garage. 5 minute walk to St. Pete Beach. Boat Dock included. Gravel yard, no grass - looking for year lease, could be short term. Vacant ready for tenant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 419 59TH AVENUE have any available units?
419 59TH AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Pete Beach, FL.
What amenities does 419 59TH AVENUE have?
Some of 419 59TH AVENUE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 419 59TH AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
419 59TH AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 419 59TH AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 419 59TH AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Pete Beach.
Does 419 59TH AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 419 59TH AVENUE offers parking.
Does 419 59TH AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 419 59TH AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 419 59TH AVENUE have a pool?
No, 419 59TH AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 419 59TH AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 419 59TH AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 419 59TH AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 419 59TH AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 419 59TH AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 419 59TH AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

St. Pete Beach 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSt. Pete Beach 2 Bedroom Apartments
St. Pete Beach Apartments with Washer-DryersSt. Pete Beach Furnished Apartments
St. Pete Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLKeystone, FLMemphis, FLHolmes Beach, FLCitrus Park, FLNew Port Richey East, FLSouthgate, FL
Siesta Key, FLOldsmar, FLVamo, FLSafety Harbor, FLNorth Port, FLCheval, FLFuller Heights, FLHoliday, FLTreasure Island, FLJasmine Estates, FLKenneth City, FLPort Richey, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg