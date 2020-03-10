All apartments in St. Pete Beach
Last updated March 10 2020 at 8:05 AM

333 79th Ave

333 79th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

333 79th Avenue, St. Pete Beach, FL 33706

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Call George Fly at 727-687-0555 about 333 79th ave St Pete Beach, walk everywhere. great location. 3 bedroom 1 bath. Available 1st week of March 2020. Unfurnished Annual lease 1500 sec.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 333 79th Ave have any available units?
333 79th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Pete Beach, FL.
What amenities does 333 79th Ave have?
Some of 333 79th Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 333 79th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
333 79th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 333 79th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 333 79th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Pete Beach.
Does 333 79th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 333 79th Ave offers parking.
Does 333 79th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 333 79th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 333 79th Ave have a pool?
No, 333 79th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 333 79th Ave have accessible units?
No, 333 79th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 333 79th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 333 79th Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 333 79th Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 333 79th Ave has units with air conditioning.
