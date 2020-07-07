211 N JULIA CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool bbq/grill hot tub

Come live the island life in beautiful Vina Del Mar, a hidden gem on Pass-A-Grille. Surrounded by million-dollar-plus waterfront homes and situated on a quiet island, this home is a tranquil oasis. A short bike ride to the beach and historic Pass-A-Grille. Plenty of restaurants and shopping nearby. Inside you will find a spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath, split plan home. The master bedroom features vaulted ceilings and an ensuite bath. A family room adjacent to the open kitchen creates a warm atmosphere. Outside you can relax in the screen-enclosed pool area, with covered lanai and hot tub. The mid-century decor is in excellent condition and new flooring was recently installed in all bedrooms (after the photos were taken). This is an annual rental and is not available for seasonal visits. Pets considered, with some breed restrictions. All prospective tenants will be screened for credit, income and background check. Each adult occupant required to complete the application and submit $50 application fee. Property is professionally managed.