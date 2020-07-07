All apartments in St. Pete Beach
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:07 PM

211 N JULIA CIRCLE

211 North Julia Circle · (727) 642-6621
Location

211 North Julia Circle, St. Pete Beach, FL 33706
Vina Del Mar Island

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1805 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
hot tub
bbq/grill
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Come live the island life in beautiful Vina Del Mar, a hidden gem on Pass-A-Grille. Surrounded by million-dollar-plus waterfront homes and situated on a quiet island, this home is a tranquil oasis. A short bike ride to the beach and historic Pass-A-Grille. Plenty of restaurants and shopping nearby. Inside you will find a spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath, split plan home. The master bedroom features vaulted ceilings and an ensuite bath. A family room adjacent to the open kitchen creates a warm atmosphere. Outside you can relax in the screen-enclosed pool area, with covered lanai and hot tub. The mid-century decor is in excellent condition and new flooring was recently installed in all bedrooms (after the photos were taken). This is an annual rental and is not available for seasonal visits. Pets considered, with some breed restrictions. All prospective tenants will be screened for credit, income and background check. Each adult occupant required to complete the application and submit $50 application fee. Property is professionally managed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 211 N JULIA CIRCLE have any available units?
211 N JULIA CIRCLE has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 211 N JULIA CIRCLE have?
Some of 211 N JULIA CIRCLE's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 211 N JULIA CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
211 N JULIA CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 211 N JULIA CIRCLE pet-friendly?
Yes, 211 N JULIA CIRCLE is pet friendly.
Does 211 N JULIA CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 211 N JULIA CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 211 N JULIA CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 211 N JULIA CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 211 N JULIA CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 211 N JULIA CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 211 N JULIA CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 211 N JULIA CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 211 N JULIA CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 211 N JULIA CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 211 N JULIA CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 211 N JULIA CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
