Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM

1700 Pass A Grille Way 3

1700 Pass a Grille Way · No Longer Available
Location

1700 Pass a Grille Way, St. Pete Beach, FL 33706
Pass-a-Grille Beach

Amenities

bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
1 minute walk to Pass a Grill Beach!
10 Minute walk to downtown Pass a Grill and a local grocery and Deli 5 minute walk
Lease Details: Available June 1st

(RLNE5769055)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1700 Pass A Grille Way 3 have any available units?
1700 Pass A Grille Way 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Pete Beach, FL.
Is 1700 Pass A Grille Way 3 currently offering any rent specials?
1700 Pass A Grille Way 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1700 Pass A Grille Way 3 pet-friendly?
No, 1700 Pass A Grille Way 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Pete Beach.
Does 1700 Pass A Grille Way 3 offer parking?
No, 1700 Pass A Grille Way 3 does not offer parking.
Does 1700 Pass A Grille Way 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1700 Pass A Grille Way 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1700 Pass A Grille Way 3 have a pool?
No, 1700 Pass A Grille Way 3 does not have a pool.
Does 1700 Pass A Grille Way 3 have accessible units?
No, 1700 Pass A Grille Way 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 1700 Pass A Grille Way 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1700 Pass A Grille Way 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1700 Pass A Grille Way 3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1700 Pass A Grille Way 3 does not have units with air conditioning.

