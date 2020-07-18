All apartments in St. Lucie County
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:42 PM

9941 Perfect Drive

9941 Perfect Drive · (772) 398-0261
Location

9941 Perfect Drive, St. Lucie County, FL 34986
The Reserve

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit B · Avail. now

$875

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Amenities

all utils included
parking
pool
microwave
internet access
furnished
Furnished-1 Bd, 1 BA studio with kitchenette. Has community pool. All utilities included with rent- Water, Electricity, Cable & Internet. Close to all amenities, Mets stadium, PGA golf, I-95 Available July 5th. Measurements are approx.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9941 Perfect Drive have any available units?
9941 Perfect Drive has a unit available for $875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9941 Perfect Drive have?
Some of 9941 Perfect Drive's amenities include all utils included, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9941 Perfect Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9941 Perfect Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9941 Perfect Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9941 Perfect Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Lucie County.
Does 9941 Perfect Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9941 Perfect Drive offers parking.
Does 9941 Perfect Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9941 Perfect Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9941 Perfect Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9941 Perfect Drive has a pool.
Does 9941 Perfect Drive have accessible units?
No, 9941 Perfect Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9941 Perfect Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9941 Perfect Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9941 Perfect Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9941 Perfect Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
