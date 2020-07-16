All apartments in St. Lucie County
Find more places like 7386 Pine Creek Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Lucie County, FL
/
7386 Pine Creek Way
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:06 PM

7386 Pine Creek Way

7386 Pine Creek Way · (772) 529-3748
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

7386 Pine Creek Way, St. Lucie County, FL 34986
The Reserve

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1703 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
media room
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
media room
Two story townhome offers 2 bedrooms, 2 baths and fabulous views of the lake and golf course. Nestled in the quaint community of Pine Creek Townhomes & surrounded by lush tropical landscaping this charming townhome community offers it's own community pool.Located within PGA Village where the famous PGA Golf Club calls home. PGA Village is less than 10 minutes to the Saint Lucie Mets Clover Stadium, Indian River State College, restaurants, shopping, medical facilities, movie theater and much more. Easy access to I-95 & the Florida Turnpike.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7386 Pine Creek Way have any available units?
7386 Pine Creek Way has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7386 Pine Creek Way have?
Some of 7386 Pine Creek Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7386 Pine Creek Way currently offering any rent specials?
7386 Pine Creek Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7386 Pine Creek Way pet-friendly?
No, 7386 Pine Creek Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Lucie County.
Does 7386 Pine Creek Way offer parking?
No, 7386 Pine Creek Way does not offer parking.
Does 7386 Pine Creek Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7386 Pine Creek Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7386 Pine Creek Way have a pool?
Yes, 7386 Pine Creek Way has a pool.
Does 7386 Pine Creek Way have accessible units?
No, 7386 Pine Creek Way does not have accessible units.
Does 7386 Pine Creek Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7386 Pine Creek Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 7386 Pine Creek Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 7386 Pine Creek Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 7386 Pine Creek Way?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Springs at Tradition
11200 Southwest Village Court
Port St. Lucie, FL 34987
Terraces on the Square
2051 SE Hillmoor Dr
Port St. Lucie, FL 34952
Pine Lakes Preserve
7700 Pine Lakes Blvd
Port St. Lucie, FL 34952
Sanctuary at Winterlakes
5410 NW Rabbit Run
Port St. Lucie, FL 34986
Atlantic at Tradition
10297 SW Village Pkwy
Port St. Lucie, FL 34987
Parc at Gatlin Commons
1901 Southwest Aledo Lane
Port St. Lucie, FL 34953
Waterleaf Townhomes
1900 Southeast Hillmoor Drive
Port St. Lucie, FL 34952
Portofino Landings
4712 E Portofino Landings Blvd
Fort Pierce, FL 34947

Similar Pages

Palm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

West Palm Beach, FLPort St. Lucie, FLBoynton Beach, FLMelbourne, FLDelray Beach, FLPalm Bay, FLWellington, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FLJupiter, FLLake Worth, FLRoyal Palm Beach, FLWest Melbourne, FL
Rockledge, FLFort Pierce, FLPalm Springs, FLRiviera Beach, FLLantana, FLStuart, FLJensen Beach, FLPalm City, FLHutchinson Island South, FLNorth River Shores, FLLakewood Park, FLSouth Beach, FL
River Park, FLFlorida Ridge, FLVero Beach South, FLPort Salerno, FLVero Beach, FLWest Vero Corridor, FLGifford, FLHobe Sound, FLIndian River Shores, FLSebastian, FLTequesta, FLJupiter Farms, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Institute of Technology
Palm Beach Atlantic University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity