Last updated January 18 2020 at 8:08 AM

8825 Hastings Blvd

8825 Hastings Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

8825 Hastings Boulevard, St. Johns County, FL 32145

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
cats allowed
Recently updated, new roof, in a nice friendly neighborhood, rural farming area of St. John’s county.
We check references. Deposit- first and last month rent required.
Max of 4 individuals.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8825 Hastings Blvd have any available units?
8825 Hastings Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Johns County, FL.
What amenities does 8825 Hastings Blvd have?
Some of 8825 Hastings Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8825 Hastings Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
8825 Hastings Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8825 Hastings Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 8825 Hastings Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 8825 Hastings Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 8825 Hastings Blvd offers parking.
Does 8825 Hastings Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8825 Hastings Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8825 Hastings Blvd have a pool?
No, 8825 Hastings Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 8825 Hastings Blvd have accessible units?
No, 8825 Hastings Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 8825 Hastings Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 8825 Hastings Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8825 Hastings Blvd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8825 Hastings Blvd has units with air conditioning.
