747 E Red House Branch Rd
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:44 PM

747 E Red House Branch Rd

747 East Red House Branch Road · (904) 323-1967
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

747 East Red House Branch Road, St. Johns County, FL 32084

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,795

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2287 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
This Solid Brick Beauty Is Move In Ready. New Kitchen,Paint And Carpet! Oversize Lot That Backs Up To A Nature Preserve. Skillfully Landscaped To Give Privacy From The Neighbors With An Irrigation System. It Features An Open Floor Plan,42' Wood Kitchen Cabinets,4 Bedrooms,2 Spacious Baths. Full Size 2 Car Garage And A 25ft Covered Back Patio Perfect For Entertaining.,The Community Offers A Beautiful Clubhouse With Pool,Multi Use Sports Complex Which Includes Basketball And Tennis Courts,Soccer Field And Playground. Minutes To Historic Downtown,Vilano Beach,Royal St. Augustine Golf Course,The Outlet Malls And The Saint Augustine Airport. Close Easy Access To Us-1 And I-95 To Commute And Shop To Jacksonville Or Orlando. You Will Love This Home And Family Friendly Community. A Must See!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 747 E Red House Branch Rd have any available units?
747 E Red House Branch Rd has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 747 E Red House Branch Rd have?
Some of 747 E Red House Branch Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 747 E Red House Branch Rd currently offering any rent specials?
747 E Red House Branch Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 747 E Red House Branch Rd pet-friendly?
No, 747 E Red House Branch Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Johns County.
Does 747 E Red House Branch Rd offer parking?
Yes, 747 E Red House Branch Rd offers parking.
Does 747 E Red House Branch Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 747 E Red House Branch Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 747 E Red House Branch Rd have a pool?
Yes, 747 E Red House Branch Rd has a pool.
Does 747 E Red House Branch Rd have accessible units?
No, 747 E Red House Branch Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 747 E Red House Branch Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 747 E Red House Branch Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 747 E Red House Branch Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 747 E Red House Branch Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
