747 E Red House Branch Rd

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking playground pool garage tennis court

This Solid Brick Beauty Is Move In Ready. New Kitchen,Paint And Carpet! Oversize Lot That Backs Up To A Nature Preserve. Skillfully Landscaped To Give Privacy From The Neighbors With An Irrigation System. It Features An Open Floor Plan,42' Wood Kitchen Cabinets,4 Bedrooms,2 Spacious Baths. Full Size 2 Car Garage And A 25ft Covered Back Patio Perfect For Entertaining.,The Community Offers A Beautiful Clubhouse With Pool,Multi Use Sports Complex Which Includes Basketball And Tennis Courts,Soccer Field And Playground. Minutes To Historic Downtown,Vilano Beach,Royal St. Augustine Golf Course,The Outlet Malls And The Saint Augustine Airport. Close Easy Access To Us-1 And I-95 To Commute And Shop To Jacksonville Or Orlando. You Will Love This Home And Family Friendly Community. A Must See!