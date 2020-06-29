All apartments in St. Johns County
Last updated May 8 2019 at 1:50 PM

726 SCRUB JAY DR

726 Scrub Jay Drive · No Longer Available
Location

726 Scrub Jay Drive, St. Johns County, FL 32092

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
microwave
range
2 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH TOWNHOME, BEAUTYFUL VINYL WOOD LOOK FLOORING WILL BE INPLACE ON THE FIRST FLOOR, INCLUDES ALL KITCHEN APPLIANCES. GREAT LOCATION JUST OFF I95 FOR EASY COMMUTE TO JACKSONVILLE OR ST AUGUSTINE, COMMUNITY POOL, GATED.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 726 SCRUB JAY DR have any available units?
726 SCRUB JAY DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Johns County, FL.
What amenities does 726 SCRUB JAY DR have?
Some of 726 SCRUB JAY DR's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 726 SCRUB JAY DR currently offering any rent specials?
726 SCRUB JAY DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 726 SCRUB JAY DR pet-friendly?
No, 726 SCRUB JAY DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Johns County.
Does 726 SCRUB JAY DR offer parking?
Yes, 726 SCRUB JAY DR offers parking.
Does 726 SCRUB JAY DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 726 SCRUB JAY DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 726 SCRUB JAY DR have a pool?
Yes, 726 SCRUB JAY DR has a pool.
Does 726 SCRUB JAY DR have accessible units?
No, 726 SCRUB JAY DR does not have accessible units.
Does 726 SCRUB JAY DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 726 SCRUB JAY DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 726 SCRUB JAY DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 726 SCRUB JAY DR does not have units with air conditioning.
