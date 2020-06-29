726 SCRUB JAY DR

2 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH TOWNHOME, BEAUTYFUL VINYL WOOD LOOK FLOORING WILL BE INPLACE ON THE FIRST FLOOR, INCLUDES ALL KITCHEN APPLIANCES. GREAT LOCATION JUST OFF I95 FOR EASY COMMUTE TO JACKSONVILLE OR ST AUGUSTINE, COMMUNITY POOL, GATED.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
