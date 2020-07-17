598 SERVIA DR

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage pool basketball court

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court parking pool garage tennis court volleyball court

Townhome located in top-rated school district in St. John's county, with easy access to the highway. Has two bedrooms upstairs, with their own bathrooms and a half-bath downstairs. Fenced in yard, great for family time and pets. Garage has its own shelves that were custom built and a screen that comes down when you want to sit in the garage. Access to Durbin Crossing's two amenity centers, including pools, tennis courts, basketball and volleyball courts, kids' play area, large skateboard park, dog walking park and sports park.Lease prep fee $75, application fee $75 (for each person 18 or older) Move in ready July 15th. Pets allowed. OPEN HOUSE Sat 13th from 10am to 11am