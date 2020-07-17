All apartments in St. Johns County
Find more places like 598 SERVIA DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Johns County, FL
/
598 SERVIA DR
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:38 AM

598 SERVIA DR

598 Servia Drive · (904) 440-3251
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

598 Servia Drive, St. Johns County, FL 32259

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1210 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
Townhome located in top-rated school district in St. John's county, with easy access to the highway. Has two bedrooms upstairs, with their own bathrooms and a half-bath downstairs. Fenced in yard, great for family time and pets. Garage has its own shelves that were custom built and a screen that comes down when you want to sit in the garage. Access to Durbin Crossing's two amenity centers, including pools, tennis courts, basketball and volleyball courts, kids' play area, large skateboard park, dog walking park and sports park.Lease prep fee $75, application fee $75 (for each person 18 or older) Move in ready July 15th. Pets allowed. OPEN HOUSE Sat 13th from 10am to 11am

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 598 SERVIA DR have any available units?
598 SERVIA DR has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 598 SERVIA DR have?
Some of 598 SERVIA DR's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 598 SERVIA DR currently offering any rent specials?
598 SERVIA DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 598 SERVIA DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 598 SERVIA DR is pet friendly.
Does 598 SERVIA DR offer parking?
Yes, 598 SERVIA DR offers parking.
Does 598 SERVIA DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 598 SERVIA DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 598 SERVIA DR have a pool?
Yes, 598 SERVIA DR has a pool.
Does 598 SERVIA DR have accessible units?
No, 598 SERVIA DR does not have accessible units.
Does 598 SERVIA DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 598 SERVIA DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 598 SERVIA DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 598 SERVIA DR does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 598 SERVIA DR?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Coast of Ponte Vedra Lakes
611 Ponte Vedra Lakes Blvd
Palm Valley, FL 32082
The Reserve at Nocatee
215 Hunters Lake Way
Nocatee, FL 32081
Olea at Nocatee
50 Pine Shadow Pkwy
Nocatee, FL 32081
Arium Seaglass at Ponte Vedra Beach
100 Lake Vista Dr
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32082
Arium Surfside at Ponte Vedra Beach
125 Great Harbor Way
Palm Valley, FL 32082
Isla Antigua
655 W Marina Cove Dr
St. Augustine, FL 32080
Seaside Villas
30 Clipper Court
St. Augustine Beach, FL 32080
The Elysian
65 Sentosa Dr
St. Johns County, FL 32259

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLGainesville, FLDaytona Beach, FLOcala, FLPort Orange, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrmond Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Lady Lake, FLFleming Island, FLDeLand, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLWorld Golf Village, FLSt. Augustine, FLFruit Cove, FLButler Beach, FLSawgrass, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FL
Villano Beach, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLBellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLAsbury Lake, FLNeptune Beach, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLFlagler Beach, FLOrmond-by-the-Sea, FLHolly Hill, FLStarke, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEdward Waters College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity