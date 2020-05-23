2/2.5 in Wingfield Glen, 1 car garage, Upgraded kitchen cabinets with wine holder, closet pantry and built in book shelf. living/dining combo, french doors lead to large wood deck off back. Master features His & Her closet and sinks.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 545 SCRUB JAY DR have any available units?
545 SCRUB JAY DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Johns County, FL.
What amenities does 545 SCRUB JAY DR have?
Some of 545 SCRUB JAY DR's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 545 SCRUB JAY DR currently offering any rent specials?
545 SCRUB JAY DR is not currently offering any rent specials.