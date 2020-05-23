All apartments in St. Johns County
Find more places like 545 SCRUB JAY DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Johns County, FL
/
545 SCRUB JAY DR
Last updated August 15 2019 at 12:53 AM

545 SCRUB JAY DR

545 Scrub Jay Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

545 Scrub Jay Drive, St. Johns County, FL 32092

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
2/2.5 in Wingfield Glen, 1 car garage, Upgraded kitchen cabinets with wine holder, closet pantry and built in book shelf. living/dining combo, french doors lead to large wood deck off back. Master features His & Her closet and sinks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 545 SCRUB JAY DR have any available units?
545 SCRUB JAY DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Johns County, FL.
What amenities does 545 SCRUB JAY DR have?
Some of 545 SCRUB JAY DR's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 545 SCRUB JAY DR currently offering any rent specials?
545 SCRUB JAY DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 545 SCRUB JAY DR pet-friendly?
No, 545 SCRUB JAY DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Johns County.
Does 545 SCRUB JAY DR offer parking?
Yes, 545 SCRUB JAY DR offers parking.
Does 545 SCRUB JAY DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 545 SCRUB JAY DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 545 SCRUB JAY DR have a pool?
Yes, 545 SCRUB JAY DR has a pool.
Does 545 SCRUB JAY DR have accessible units?
No, 545 SCRUB JAY DR does not have accessible units.
Does 545 SCRUB JAY DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 545 SCRUB JAY DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 545 SCRUB JAY DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 545 SCRUB JAY DR does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Coast of Ponte Vedra Lakes
611 Ponte Vedra Lakes Blvd
Palm Valley, FL 32082
The Reserve at Nocatee
215 Hunters Lake Way
Nocatee, FL 32081
Olea at Nocatee
50 Pine Shadow Pkwy
Nocatee, FL 32081
Arium Seaglass at Ponte Vedra Beach
100 Lake Vista Dr
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32082
Arium Surfside at Ponte Vedra Beach
125 Great Harbor Way
Palm Valley, FL 32082
Isla Antigua
655 W Marina Cove Dr
St. Augustine, FL 32080
Seaside Villas
30 Clipper Court
St. Augustine Beach, FL 32080
The Elysian
65 Sentosa Dr
St. Johns County, FL 32259

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLGainesville, FLDaytona Beach, FLOcala, FLPort Orange, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrmond Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Lady Lake, FLFleming Island, FLDeLand, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLWorld Golf Village, FLSt. Augustine, FLFruit Cove, FLButler Beach, FLSawgrass, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FL
Villano Beach, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLBellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLAsbury Lake, FLNeptune Beach, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLFlagler Beach, FLOrmond-by-the-Sea, FLHolly Hill, FLStarke, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEdward Waters College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach