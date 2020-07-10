51 Silver Creek Plaza

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

This beautiful home in Creekside is a 3 bed / 2.5 baths with a car garage. Features include: glass front entry door, Quartz kitchen countertops and 42" Espresso cabinets. Gourmet kitchen includes Frigidaire stainless steel updated appliances (drop-in gas range, double ovens, dishwasher, microwave, and refrigerator), subway tile backsplash. Crown moulding adds to the luxurious feel in the main areas and master suite. Included are washer & gas dryer, ceramic wood tile, Quartz counters on all bath counters, Pre-wired security system, Nexia Home Automation, paved & screened lanai, window blinds throughout, sprinkler system, and paved driveway. Please call today. 904.575.0050