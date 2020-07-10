All apartments in St. Johns County
Last updated July 8 2020 at 8:29 PM

51 Silver Creek Plaza

51 Silver Creek Place · (904) 900-5940
Location

51 Silver Creek Place, St. Johns County, FL 32095

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,095

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1928 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
This beautiful home in Creekside is a 3 bed / 2.5 baths with a car garage. Features include: glass front entry door, Quartz kitchen countertops and 42" Espresso cabinets. Gourmet kitchen includes Frigidaire stainless steel updated appliances (drop-in gas range, double ovens, dishwasher, microwave, and refrigerator), subway tile backsplash. Crown moulding adds to the luxurious feel in the main areas and master suite. Included are washer & gas dryer, ceramic wood tile, Quartz counters on all bath counters, Pre-wired security system, Nexia Home Automation, paved & screened lanai, window blinds throughout, sprinkler system, and paved driveway. Please call today. 904.575.0050

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 51 Silver Creek Plaza have any available units?
51 Silver Creek Plaza has a unit available for $2,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 51 Silver Creek Plaza have?
Some of 51 Silver Creek Plaza's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 51 Silver Creek Plaza currently offering any rent specials?
51 Silver Creek Plaza is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 51 Silver Creek Plaza pet-friendly?
No, 51 Silver Creek Plaza is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Johns County.
Does 51 Silver Creek Plaza offer parking?
Yes, 51 Silver Creek Plaza offers parking.
Does 51 Silver Creek Plaza have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 51 Silver Creek Plaza offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 51 Silver Creek Plaza have a pool?
Yes, 51 Silver Creek Plaza has a pool.
Does 51 Silver Creek Plaza have accessible units?
No, 51 Silver Creek Plaza does not have accessible units.
Does 51 Silver Creek Plaza have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 51 Silver Creek Plaza has units with dishwashers.
Does 51 Silver Creek Plaza have units with air conditioning?
No, 51 Silver Creek Plaza does not have units with air conditioning.
