All apartments in St. Johns County
Find more places like 500 Walnut Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Johns County, FL
/
500 Walnut Dr
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:30 AM

500 Walnut Dr

500 Walnut Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

500 Walnut Drive, St. Johns County, FL 32259

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
500 Walnut Dr Available 07/16/20 3 bedroom 2 car garage Townhome in St. Johns - Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 bath townhome in S. Johns County . 2 car attached garage. Located on a cut-da-sac. Stainless appliances. Granite countertops. Wood floors . His and her sinks . Walk in closets . Screened in lanai overlooking nature preserve.

(RLNE5004538)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 500 Walnut Dr have any available units?
500 Walnut Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Johns County, FL.
What amenities does 500 Walnut Dr have?
Some of 500 Walnut Dr's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 500 Walnut Dr currently offering any rent specials?
500 Walnut Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 500 Walnut Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 500 Walnut Dr is pet friendly.
Does 500 Walnut Dr offer parking?
Yes, 500 Walnut Dr offers parking.
Does 500 Walnut Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 500 Walnut Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 500 Walnut Dr have a pool?
No, 500 Walnut Dr does not have a pool.
Does 500 Walnut Dr have accessible units?
No, 500 Walnut Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 500 Walnut Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 500 Walnut Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 500 Walnut Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 500 Walnut Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Coast of Ponte Vedra Lakes
611 Ponte Vedra Lakes Blvd
Palm Valley, FL 32082
The Reserve at Nocatee
215 Hunters Lake Way
Nocatee, FL 32081
Olea at Nocatee
50 Pine Shadow Pkwy
Nocatee, FL 32081
Arium Seaglass at Ponte Vedra Beach
100 Lake Vista Dr
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32082
Arium Surfside at Ponte Vedra Beach
125 Great Harbor Way
Palm Valley, FL 32082
Isla Antigua
655 W Marina Cove Dr
St. Augustine, FL 32080
Seaside Villas
30 Clipper Court
St. Augustine Beach, FL 32080
The Elysian
65 Sentosa Dr
St. Johns County, FL 32259

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLGainesville, FLDaytona Beach, FLOcala, FLPort Orange, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrmond Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Lady Lake, FLFleming Island, FLDeLand, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLWorld Golf Village, FLSt. Augustine, FLFruit Cove, FLButler Beach, FLSawgrass, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FL
Villano Beach, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLBellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLAsbury Lake, FLNeptune Beach, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLFlagler Beach, FLOrmond-by-the-Sea, FLHolly Hill, FLStarke, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEdward Waters College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach