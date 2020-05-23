All apartments in St. Johns County
Find more places like 498 Richmond Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Johns County, FL
/
498 Richmond Dr
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:05 AM

498 Richmond Dr

498 Richmond Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

498 Richmond Drive, St. Johns County, FL 32259

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom Townhome constructed in 2017, Tile flooring downstairs and carpeting upstairs. One car garage and screened patio. Includes washer and dryer. Durbin Crossing Amenities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 498 Richmond Dr have any available units?
498 Richmond Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Johns County, FL.
What amenities does 498 Richmond Dr have?
Some of 498 Richmond Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 498 Richmond Dr currently offering any rent specials?
498 Richmond Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 498 Richmond Dr pet-friendly?
No, 498 Richmond Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Johns County.
Does 498 Richmond Dr offer parking?
Yes, 498 Richmond Dr offers parking.
Does 498 Richmond Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 498 Richmond Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 498 Richmond Dr have a pool?
No, 498 Richmond Dr does not have a pool.
Does 498 Richmond Dr have accessible units?
No, 498 Richmond Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 498 Richmond Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 498 Richmond Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 498 Richmond Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 498 Richmond Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Move Cross Country
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Coast of Ponte Vedra Lakes
611 Ponte Vedra Lakes Blvd
Palm Valley, FL 32082
The Reserve at Nocatee
215 Hunters Lake Way
Nocatee, FL 32081
Olea at Nocatee
50 Pine Shadow Pkwy
Nocatee, FL 32081
Arium Seaglass at Ponte Vedra Beach
100 Lake Vista Dr
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32082
Arium Surfside at Ponte Vedra Beach
125 Great Harbor Way
Palm Valley, FL 32082
Isla Antigua
655 W Marina Cove Dr
St. Augustine, FL 32080
Seaside Villas
30 Clipper Court
St. Augustine Beach, FL 32080
The Elysian
65 Sentosa Dr
St. Johns County, FL 32259

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLGainesville, FLDaytona Beach, FLOcala, FLPort Orange, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrmond Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Lady Lake, FLFleming Island, FLDeLand, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLWorld Golf Village, FLSt. Augustine, FLFruit Cove, FLButler Beach, FLSawgrass, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FL
Villano Beach, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLBellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLAsbury Lake, FLNeptune Beach, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLFlagler Beach, FLOrmond-by-the-Sea, FLHolly Hill, FLStarke, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEdward Waters College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach