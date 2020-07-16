All apartments in St. Johns County
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:25 AM

468 Johns Creek Parkway

468 Johns Creek Parkway · (844) 874-2669
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

468 Johns Creek Parkway, St. Johns County, FL 32092

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 468 Johns Creek Parkway St. Augustine FL · Avail. now

$2,096

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2174 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Featuring sparkling community pool!
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and approximately 2,174 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Ag

(RLNE5688156)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 468 Johns Creek Parkway have any available units?
468 Johns Creek Parkway has a unit available for $2,096 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 468 Johns Creek Parkway have?
Some of 468 Johns Creek Parkway's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 468 Johns Creek Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
468 Johns Creek Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 468 Johns Creek Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 468 Johns Creek Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Johns County.
Does 468 Johns Creek Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 468 Johns Creek Parkway offers parking.
Does 468 Johns Creek Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 468 Johns Creek Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 468 Johns Creek Parkway have a pool?
Yes, 468 Johns Creek Parkway has a pool.
Does 468 Johns Creek Parkway have accessible units?
No, 468 Johns Creek Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 468 Johns Creek Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 468 Johns Creek Parkway has units with dishwashers.
Does 468 Johns Creek Parkway have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 468 Johns Creek Parkway has units with air conditioning.
