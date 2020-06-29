440 S Villa San Marco - Building 6 302

Amenities

2/2 Apartment, 3rd level private screened balcony looking over the lake featuring 1,085 sq ft. of living space near historic downtown. Rental rate includes water, new vinyl floors, and granite counter tops. There are a total of 178 individual condominium units built in 2004. Villa San Marco condominiums are located about 10 minutes from historic downtown St. Augustine, Anastasia state park, and A1A. There are plenty of lighted parking. Year-round golf, tennis and water sports provide an excellent second home.



Amenities offered at Villa San Marco condominium include: pool, heated spa, clubhouse ,fitness center, playground,putting green,nature preserve, car wash



First last and Security, Credit and Background Check, No Pets!



(RLNE5805290)