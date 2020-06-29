All apartments in St. Johns County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:03 PM

440 S Villa San Marco - Building 6 302

440 South Villa San Marco Drive · (904) 810-5758
Location

440 South Villa San Marco Drive, St. Johns County, FL 32086

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 440 S Villa San Marco - Building 6 Apt 302 · Avail. now

$1,350

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1085 sqft

Amenities

putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
car wash area
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
putting green
hot tub
tennis court
VILLA SAN MARCO - Gated Community - VILLA SAN MARCO - Gated Community

2/2 Apartment, 3rd level private screened balcony looking over the lake featuring 1,085 sq ft. of living space near historic downtown. Rental rate includes water, new vinyl floors, and granite counter tops. There are a total of 178 individual condominium units built in 2004. Villa San Marco condominiums are located about 10 minutes from historic downtown St. Augustine, Anastasia state park, and A1A. There are plenty of lighted parking. Year-round golf, tennis and water sports provide an excellent second home.

Amenities offered at Villa San Marco condominium include: pool, heated spa, clubhouse ,fitness center, playground,putting green,nature preserve, car wash

First last and Security, Credit and Background Check, No Pets!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5805290)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 440 S Villa San Marco - Building 6 302 have any available units?
440 S Villa San Marco - Building 6 302 has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 440 S Villa San Marco - Building 6 302 have?
Some of 440 S Villa San Marco - Building 6 302's amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 440 S Villa San Marco - Building 6 302 currently offering any rent specials?
440 S Villa San Marco - Building 6 302 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 440 S Villa San Marco - Building 6 302 pet-friendly?
No, 440 S Villa San Marco - Building 6 302 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Johns County.
Does 440 S Villa San Marco - Building 6 302 offer parking?
Yes, 440 S Villa San Marco - Building 6 302 offers parking.
Does 440 S Villa San Marco - Building 6 302 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 440 S Villa San Marco - Building 6 302 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 440 S Villa San Marco - Building 6 302 have a pool?
Yes, 440 S Villa San Marco - Building 6 302 has a pool.
Does 440 S Villa San Marco - Building 6 302 have accessible units?
No, 440 S Villa San Marco - Building 6 302 does not have accessible units.
Does 440 S Villa San Marco - Building 6 302 have units with dishwashers?
No, 440 S Villa San Marco - Building 6 302 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 440 S Villa San Marco - Building 6 302 have units with air conditioning?
No, 440 S Villa San Marco - Building 6 302 does not have units with air conditioning.
