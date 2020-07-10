Rent Calculator
Last updated March 31 2020 at 5:38 AM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
420 S Villa San Marco Drive
420 South Villa San Marco Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
420 South Villa San Marco Drive, St. Johns County, FL 32086
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
gym
pool
clubhouse
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
1087 Sq Ft,2nd Floor,Open/Split Floor Plan,Fresh Paint,W/D,Screen Balcony. Resort Style Amenities: Pool,Fitness,Clubhouse,Gated,Across From Mall,Shopping,Minutes To Beach. Includes Water!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 420 S Villa San Marco Drive have any available units?
420 S Villa San Marco Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
St. Johns County, FL
.
What amenities does 420 S Villa San Marco Drive have?
Some of 420 S Villa San Marco Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 420 S Villa San Marco Drive currently offering any rent specials?
420 S Villa San Marco Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 420 S Villa San Marco Drive pet-friendly?
No, 420 S Villa San Marco Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in St. Johns County
.
Does 420 S Villa San Marco Drive offer parking?
No, 420 S Villa San Marco Drive does not offer parking.
Does 420 S Villa San Marco Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 420 S Villa San Marco Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 420 S Villa San Marco Drive have a pool?
Yes, 420 S Villa San Marco Drive has a pool.
Does 420 S Villa San Marco Drive have accessible units?
No, 420 S Villa San Marco Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 420 S Villa San Marco Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 420 S Villa San Marco Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 420 S Villa San Marco Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 420 S Villa San Marco Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
