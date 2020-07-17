All apartments in St. Johns County
408 walnut drive.
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:07 PM

408 walnut drive

408 Walnut Drive · (352) 220-2728
Location

408 Walnut Drive, St. Johns County, FL 32259

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 3 baths, $1725 · Avail. now

$1,725

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1800 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
microwave
furnished
408 walnut drive saint johns TOWNHOME 3/3 1800 FT - Property Id: 304383

TOWNHOME RENTAL
10A SCHOOLS ALL THE WAY AROUND
PRESERVE IN BACK

SCREEN TENANTS WITH $40 APPLICATION MUST BEFORE SEEING
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/304383
Property Id 304383

(RLNE5871150)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

