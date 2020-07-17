Sign Up
408 walnut drive
408 Walnut Drive
(352) 220-2728
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
408 Walnut Drive, St. Johns County, FL 32259
Price and availability
INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent
3 Bedrooms
Unit 3 beds, 3 baths, $1725 · Avail. now
$1,725
3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1800 sqft
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
408 walnut drive saint johns TOWNHOME 3/3 1800 FT - Property Id: 304383
TOWNHOME RENTAL
10A SCHOOLS ALL THE WAY AROUND
PRESERVE IN BACK
SCREEN TENANTS WITH $40 APPLICATION MUST BEFORE SEEING
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/304383
Property Id 304383
(RLNE5871150)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 408 walnut drive have any available units?
408 walnut drive has a unit available for $1,725 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 408 walnut drive have?
Some of 408 walnut drive's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 408 walnut drive currently offering any rent specials?
408 walnut drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 408 walnut drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 408 walnut drive is pet friendly.
Does 408 walnut drive offer parking?
No, 408 walnut drive does not offer parking.
Does 408 walnut drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 408 walnut drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 408 walnut drive have a pool?
No, 408 walnut drive does not have a pool.
Does 408 walnut drive have accessible units?
No, 408 walnut drive does not have accessible units.
Does 408 walnut drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 408 walnut drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 408 walnut drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 408 walnut drive does not have units with air conditioning.
