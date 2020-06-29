All apartments in St. Johns County
Find more places like 388 Richmond Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Johns County, FL
/
388 Richmond Drive
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

388 Richmond Drive

388 Richmond Drive · (904) 580-1347
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

388 Richmond Drive, St. Johns County, FL 32259

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 388 Richmond Drive - 388 Richmond Dr - Durbin Crossing · Avail. now

$1,650

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1548 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful sought out Townhouse at Durbin Crossing - Beautiful 3 bedroom/2.5 bathroom townhome with 1 car garage is located in highly desirable community in St. Johns County. This unit is very clean & well maintained. Resort-style amenities and top-rated schools! Built-in 2017 This unit features an open view from the front and the backyard. All stainless steel appliances, including washer and dryer. Tile throughout the first floor, granite countertops, 42'' cabinets, nice covered patio, powder room downstairs. Upstairs is fully carpeted and offers a spacious master bedroom with a beautiful tray ceiling. The master bathroom features two sinks, soaking tub, and stand up shower. Two other rooms share a hall bathroom. Move-in Ready! HOA provides exterior Pest Control Service. More..

(RLNE5829000)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 388 Richmond Drive have any available units?
388 Richmond Drive has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 388 Richmond Drive have?
Some of 388 Richmond Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 388 Richmond Drive currently offering any rent specials?
388 Richmond Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 388 Richmond Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 388 Richmond Drive is pet friendly.
Does 388 Richmond Drive offer parking?
Yes, 388 Richmond Drive offers parking.
Does 388 Richmond Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 388 Richmond Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 388 Richmond Drive have a pool?
Yes, 388 Richmond Drive has a pool.
Does 388 Richmond Drive have accessible units?
No, 388 Richmond Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 388 Richmond Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 388 Richmond Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 388 Richmond Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 388 Richmond Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 388 Richmond Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Coast of Ponte Vedra Lakes
611 Ponte Vedra Lakes Blvd
Palm Valley, FL 32082
The Reserve at Nocatee
215 Hunters Lake Way
Nocatee, FL 32081
Olea at Nocatee
50 Pine Shadow Pkwy
Nocatee, FL 32081
Arium Seaglass at Ponte Vedra Beach
100 Lake Vista Dr
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32082
Arium Surfside at Ponte Vedra Beach
125 Great Harbor Way
Palm Valley, FL 32082
Isla Antigua
655 W Marina Cove Dr
St. Augustine, FL 32080
Seaside Villas
30 Clipper Court
St. Augustine Beach, FL 32080
The Elysian
65 Sentosa Dr
St. Johns County, FL 32259

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLGainesville, FLDaytona Beach, FLOcala, FLPort Orange, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrmond Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Lady Lake, FLFleming Island, FLDeLand, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLWorld Golf Village, FLSt. Augustine, FLFruit Cove, FLButler Beach, FLSawgrass, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FL
Villano Beach, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLBellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLAsbury Lake, FLNeptune Beach, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLFlagler Beach, FLOrmond-by-the-Sea, FLHolly Hill, FLStarke, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEdward Waters College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity