388 Richmond Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse parking playground pool garage tennis court

Beautiful sought out Townhouse at Durbin Crossing - Beautiful 3 bedroom/2.5 bathroom townhome with 1 car garage is located in highly desirable community in St. Johns County. This unit is very clean & well maintained. Resort-style amenities and top-rated schools! Built-in 2017 This unit features an open view from the front and the backyard. All stainless steel appliances, including washer and dryer. Tile throughout the first floor, granite countertops, 42'' cabinets, nice covered patio, powder room downstairs. Upstairs is fully carpeted and offers a spacious master bedroom with a beautiful tray ceiling. The master bathroom features two sinks, soaking tub, and stand up shower. Two other rooms share a hall bathroom. Move-in Ready! HOA provides exterior Pest Control Service. More..



(RLNE5829000)