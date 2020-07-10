All apartments in St. Johns County
322 Clifton Bay Loop
Last updated June 30 2020 at 4:37 PM

322 Clifton Bay Loop

322 Clifton Bay Loop · No Longer Available
Location

322 Clifton Bay Loop, St. Johns County, FL 32259

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Be the first to live in this newly built home ! It has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 322 Clifton Bay Loop have any available units?
322 Clifton Bay Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Johns County, FL.
Is 322 Clifton Bay Loop currently offering any rent specials?
322 Clifton Bay Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 322 Clifton Bay Loop pet-friendly?
No, 322 Clifton Bay Loop is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Johns County.
Does 322 Clifton Bay Loop offer parking?
No, 322 Clifton Bay Loop does not offer parking.
Does 322 Clifton Bay Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 322 Clifton Bay Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 322 Clifton Bay Loop have a pool?
Yes, 322 Clifton Bay Loop has a pool.
Does 322 Clifton Bay Loop have accessible units?
No, 322 Clifton Bay Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 322 Clifton Bay Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 322 Clifton Bay Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 322 Clifton Bay Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 322 Clifton Bay Loop does not have units with air conditioning.
