Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:54 PM

256 Leese Drive

256 Leese Drive · (904) 354-6646
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

256 Leese Drive, St. Johns County, FL 32259

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 256 Leese Drive · Avail. Aug 14

$1,350

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1191 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
256 Leese Drive Available 08/14/20 Nice 2B/2.5 B condo for rent in Aberdeen in St Johns - Beautiful pond front 2 Bed 2.5 Bath townhome with 1 car garage. Open floor plan. All new floors. Downstairs laminated floors, living area and carpet upstairs. Freshly painted. A+ St Johns county schools. All appliances included including washer and dryer.Awesome community amenities include a fitness center, basketball courts, lakes/ponds, playground, and clubhouse w/huge pool and slide! Super nice location close to I-95

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3921131)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 256 Leese Drive have any available units?
256 Leese Drive has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 256 Leese Drive have?
Some of 256 Leese Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 256 Leese Drive currently offering any rent specials?
256 Leese Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 256 Leese Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 256 Leese Drive is pet friendly.
Does 256 Leese Drive offer parking?
Yes, 256 Leese Drive offers parking.
Does 256 Leese Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 256 Leese Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 256 Leese Drive have a pool?
Yes, 256 Leese Drive has a pool.
Does 256 Leese Drive have accessible units?
No, 256 Leese Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 256 Leese Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 256 Leese Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 256 Leese Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 256 Leese Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
