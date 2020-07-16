Amenities
256 Leese Drive Available 08/14/20 Nice 2B/2.5 B condo for rent in Aberdeen in St Johns - Beautiful pond front 2 Bed 2.5 Bath townhome with 1 car garage. Open floor plan. All new floors. Downstairs laminated floors, living area and carpet upstairs. Freshly painted. A+ St Johns county schools. All appliances included including washer and dryer.Awesome community amenities include a fitness center, basketball courts, lakes/ponds, playground, and clubhouse w/huge pool and slide! Super nice location close to I-95
No Cats Allowed
