All apartments in St. Johns County
Find more places like 2309 Aberford Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Johns County, FL
/
2309 Aberford Court
Last updated July 10 2019 at 1:07 AM

2309 Aberford Court

2309 Aberford Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2309 Aberford Court, St. Johns County, FL 32092

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom 2 bath, 1,689 sf home is located in St Augustine, FL. This home features tiled floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with black appliances, dining area and garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2309 Aberford Court have any available units?
2309 Aberford Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Johns County, FL.
What amenities does 2309 Aberford Court have?
Some of 2309 Aberford Court's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2309 Aberford Court currently offering any rent specials?
2309 Aberford Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2309 Aberford Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2309 Aberford Court is pet friendly.
Does 2309 Aberford Court offer parking?
Yes, 2309 Aberford Court offers parking.
Does 2309 Aberford Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2309 Aberford Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2309 Aberford Court have a pool?
No, 2309 Aberford Court does not have a pool.
Does 2309 Aberford Court have accessible units?
No, 2309 Aberford Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2309 Aberford Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2309 Aberford Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2309 Aberford Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2309 Aberford Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Coast of Ponte Vedra Lakes
611 Ponte Vedra Lakes Blvd
Palm Valley, FL 32082
The Reserve at Nocatee
215 Hunters Lake Way
Nocatee, FL 32081
Olea at Nocatee
50 Pine Shadow Pkwy
Nocatee, FL 32081
Arium Seaglass at Ponte Vedra Beach
100 Lake Vista Dr
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32082
Arium Surfside at Ponte Vedra Beach
125 Great Harbor Way
Palm Valley, FL 32082
Isla Antigua
655 W Marina Cove Dr
St. Augustine, FL 32080
Seaside Villas
30 Clipper Court
St. Augustine Beach, FL 32080
The Elysian
65 Sentosa Dr
St. Johns County, FL 32259

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLGainesville, FLDaytona Beach, FLOcala, FLPort Orange, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrmond Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Lady Lake, FLFleming Island, FLDeLand, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLWorld Golf Village, FLSt. Augustine, FLFruit Cove, FLButler Beach, FLSawgrass, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FL
Villano Beach, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLBellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLAsbury Lake, FLNeptune Beach, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLFlagler Beach, FLOrmond-by-the-Sea, FLHolly Hill, FLStarke, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEdward Waters College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach