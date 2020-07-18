All apartments in St. Johns County
220 PASEO TERRAZA

220 Paseo Terraza · (904) 347-4198
Location

220 Paseo Terraza, St. Johns County, FL 32095

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 306 · Avail. now

$1,650

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1750 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
garage
Palencia resort style, no maintenance living. Park in your 2 car garage directly under the building and take elevator up to 3rd floor. This 3 bedroom 2 bath condo has a large preserve view patio, eat in kitchen, formal dining room and spacious living room. Washer and dryer is included and trash chute is on 3rd floor for convenience. Included in rent is water, trash, sewer, and pest control. No pets, background check is required as well as a $500 nonrefundable move in-move out fee per HOA Docs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 220 PASEO TERRAZA have any available units?
220 PASEO TERRAZA has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 220 PASEO TERRAZA have?
Some of 220 PASEO TERRAZA's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 220 PASEO TERRAZA currently offering any rent specials?
220 PASEO TERRAZA is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 220 PASEO TERRAZA pet-friendly?
No, 220 PASEO TERRAZA is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Johns County.
Does 220 PASEO TERRAZA offer parking?
Yes, 220 PASEO TERRAZA offers parking.
Does 220 PASEO TERRAZA have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 220 PASEO TERRAZA offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 220 PASEO TERRAZA have a pool?
Yes, 220 PASEO TERRAZA has a pool.
Does 220 PASEO TERRAZA have accessible units?
No, 220 PASEO TERRAZA does not have accessible units.
Does 220 PASEO TERRAZA have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 220 PASEO TERRAZA has units with dishwashers.
Does 220 PASEO TERRAZA have units with air conditioning?
No, 220 PASEO TERRAZA does not have units with air conditioning.
