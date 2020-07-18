220 PASEO TERRAZA

Amenities

Palencia resort style, no maintenance living. Park in your 2 car garage directly under the building and take elevator up to 3rd floor. This 3 bedroom 2 bath condo has a large preserve view patio, eat in kitchen, formal dining room and spacious living room. Washer and dryer is included and trash chute is on 3rd floor for convenience. Included in rent is water, trash, sewer, and pest control. No pets, background check is required as well as a $500 nonrefundable move in-move out fee per HOA Docs.