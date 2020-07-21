Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym playground pool media room tennis court

159 Woodcross Drive Available 07/10/19 Beautiful Durbin Crossing Home! - The first floor features huge living space with living & dining areas open to stunning gourmet kitchen w/ custom moldings, gorgeous granite, tile backsplash, huge island/bar, SS appliances and large pantry. Den/study and three bedrooms are on the 1st floor, including the Master Ste. Extra large bedrooms. Private 4th bedroom suite or Media Room on 2nd floor w/large walk-in closet & full bath. Lots of extras & upgrades like porcelain tile floors, multiple walk-in closets, recessed lighting, etc. Nice views of pretty lake too! Amenities galore to enjoy(www.durbincrossing.com for details). Top rated St. Johns County school district. Call one of our professional agents today to tour this home for yourself. It won't last long!



(RLNE4976927)