All apartments in St. Johns County
Find more places like 159 Woodcross Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Johns County, FL
/
159 Woodcross Drive
Last updated July 3 2019 at 10:06 AM

159 Woodcross Drive

159 Woodcross Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

159 Woodcross Drive, St. Johns County, FL 32259

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
media room
tennis court
159 Woodcross Drive Available 07/10/19 Beautiful Durbin Crossing Home! - The first floor features huge living space with living & dining areas open to stunning gourmet kitchen w/ custom moldings, gorgeous granite, tile backsplash, huge island/bar, SS appliances and large pantry. Den/study and three bedrooms are on the 1st floor, including the Master Ste. Extra large bedrooms. Private 4th bedroom suite or Media Room on 2nd floor w/large walk-in closet & full bath. Lots of extras & upgrades like porcelain tile floors, multiple walk-in closets, recessed lighting, etc. Nice views of pretty lake too! Amenities galore to enjoy(www.durbincrossing.com for details). Top rated St. Johns County school district. Call one of our professional agents today to tour this home for yourself. It won't last long!

(RLNE4976927)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 159 Woodcross Drive have any available units?
159 Woodcross Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Johns County, FL.
What amenities does 159 Woodcross Drive have?
Some of 159 Woodcross Drive's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 159 Woodcross Drive currently offering any rent specials?
159 Woodcross Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 159 Woodcross Drive pet-friendly?
No, 159 Woodcross Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Johns County.
Does 159 Woodcross Drive offer parking?
No, 159 Woodcross Drive does not offer parking.
Does 159 Woodcross Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 159 Woodcross Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 159 Woodcross Drive have a pool?
Yes, 159 Woodcross Drive has a pool.
Does 159 Woodcross Drive have accessible units?
No, 159 Woodcross Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 159 Woodcross Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 159 Woodcross Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 159 Woodcross Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 159 Woodcross Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Coast of Ponte Vedra Lakes
611 Ponte Vedra Lakes Blvd
Palm Valley, FL 32082
The Reserve at Nocatee
215 Hunters Lake Way
Nocatee, FL 32081
Olea at Nocatee
50 Pine Shadow Pkwy
Nocatee, FL 32081
Arium Seaglass at Ponte Vedra Beach
100 Lake Vista Dr
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32082
Arium Surfside at Ponte Vedra Beach
125 Great Harbor Way
Palm Valley, FL 32082
Isla Antigua
655 W Marina Cove Dr
St. Augustine, FL 32080
Seaside Villas
30 Clipper Court
St. Augustine Beach, FL 32080
The Elysian
65 Sentosa Dr
St. Johns County, FL 32259

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLGainesville, FLDaytona Beach, FLOcala, FLPort Orange, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrmond Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Lady Lake, FLFleming Island, FLDeLand, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLWorld Golf Village, FLSt. Augustine, FLFruit Cove, FLButler Beach, FLSawgrass, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FL
Villano Beach, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLBellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLAsbury Lake, FLNeptune Beach, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLFlagler Beach, FLOrmond-by-the-Sea, FLHolly Hill, FLStarke, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEdward Waters College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach