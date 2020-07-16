All apartments in St. Johns County
Find more places like 157 Otero Pt.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Johns County, FL
/
157 Otero Pt
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:45 PM

157 Otero Pt

157 Otero Pt · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

157 Otero Pt, St. Johns County, FL 32095

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
Available 07/15! Stunning Lennar Home comes with 3 beds, 2 baths, and 2 car garage. Features Granite kitchen counter tops, 42" cabinets, Frigidaire stainless steel appliances (gas stove, dishwasher, microwave, and refrigerator), 18x18 ceramic tile, tank-less water heater, crown molding throughout the main living areas and master suite, screened lanai, window blinds throughout, sprinkler system, and pavered driveway. Most pets allowed with approval. Call Vance Brandon at 904.575.0550 to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 157 Otero Pt have any available units?
157 Otero Pt doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Johns County, FL.
What amenities does 157 Otero Pt have?
Some of 157 Otero Pt's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 157 Otero Pt currently offering any rent specials?
157 Otero Pt is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 157 Otero Pt pet-friendly?
Yes, 157 Otero Pt is pet friendly.
Does 157 Otero Pt offer parking?
Yes, 157 Otero Pt offers parking.
Does 157 Otero Pt have units with washers and dryers?
No, 157 Otero Pt does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 157 Otero Pt have a pool?
Yes, 157 Otero Pt has a pool.
Does 157 Otero Pt have accessible units?
No, 157 Otero Pt does not have accessible units.
Does 157 Otero Pt have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 157 Otero Pt has units with dishwashers.
Does 157 Otero Pt have units with air conditioning?
No, 157 Otero Pt does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Move Cross Country
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Coast of Ponte Vedra Lakes
611 Ponte Vedra Lakes Blvd
Palm Valley, FL 32082
The Reserve at Nocatee
215 Hunters Lake Way
Nocatee, FL 32081
Olea at Nocatee
50 Pine Shadow Pkwy
Nocatee, FL 32081
Arium Seaglass at Ponte Vedra Beach
100 Lake Vista Dr
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32082
Arium Surfside at Ponte Vedra Beach
125 Great Harbor Way
Palm Valley, FL 32082
Isla Antigua
655 W Marina Cove Dr
St. Augustine, FL 32080
Seaside Villas
30 Clipper Court
St. Augustine Beach, FL 32080
The Elysian
65 Sentosa Dr
St. Johns County, FL 32259

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLGainesville, FLDaytona Beach, FLOcala, FLPort Orange, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrmond Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Lady Lake, FLFleming Island, FLDeLand, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLWorld Golf Village, FLSt. Augustine, FLFruit Cove, FLButler Beach, FLSawgrass, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FL
Villano Beach, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLBellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLAsbury Lake, FLNeptune Beach, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLFlagler Beach, FLOrmond-by-the-Sea, FLHolly Hill, FLStarke, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEdward Waters College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach