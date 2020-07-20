All apartments in St. Johns County
Last updated March 16 2019 at 1:51 AM

136 LINDA LAKE LN

136 Linda Lake Lane · No Longer Available
Location

136 Linda Lake Lane, St. Johns County, FL 32095

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Great Family home on water lake view in St Johns County, new silestone kitchen counter tops, New kitchen sink, A rated schools,ready to move in, 4 bedrooms, 2 bath, dining room extra room, nice size bedrooms, fireplace electric.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

