Great Family home on water lake view in St Johns County, new silestone kitchen counter tops, New kitchen sink, A rated schools,ready to move in, 4 bedrooms, 2 bath, dining room extra room, nice size bedrooms, fireplace electric.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 136 LINDA LAKE LN have any available units?
What amenities does 136 LINDA LAKE LN have?
Some of 136 LINDA LAKE LN's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 136 LINDA LAKE LN currently offering any rent specials?
