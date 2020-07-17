All apartments in St. Johns County
Find more places like 132 LEESE DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Johns County, FL
/
132 LEESE DR
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:56 PM

132 LEESE DR

132 Leese Drive · (904) 770-7696
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

132 Leese Drive, St. Johns County, FL 32259

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,550

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1463 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Desirable, end-unit, 3 bed/2.5 bath town home in Stonehaven at Aberdeen! Meticulously maintained and nicely updated, this town house has it all! Granite counter tops, spacious rooms, wood floors, a private garage, and fantastic green space to the side and rear of the unit are just a few of its fantastic features! Families will be happy to know that the home is a VERY brief walk to Freedom Crossing Academy (the neighborhood K-8 school) and residents of all ages will enjoy the wonderful amenities just down the road! Schedule your showing of this phenomenal unit today! (Home is available for occupancy 7/12/2020.)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 132 LEESE DR have any available units?
132 LEESE DR has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 132 LEESE DR have?
Some of 132 LEESE DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 132 LEESE DR currently offering any rent specials?
132 LEESE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 132 LEESE DR pet-friendly?
No, 132 LEESE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Johns County.
Does 132 LEESE DR offer parking?
Yes, 132 LEESE DR offers parking.
Does 132 LEESE DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 132 LEESE DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 132 LEESE DR have a pool?
Yes, 132 LEESE DR has a pool.
Does 132 LEESE DR have accessible units?
No, 132 LEESE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 132 LEESE DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 132 LEESE DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 132 LEESE DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 132 LEESE DR does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 132 LEESE DR?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Coast of Ponte Vedra Lakes
611 Ponte Vedra Lakes Blvd
Palm Valley, FL 32082
The Reserve at Nocatee
215 Hunters Lake Way
Nocatee, FL 32081
Olea at Nocatee
50 Pine Shadow Pkwy
Nocatee, FL 32081
Arium Seaglass at Ponte Vedra Beach
100 Lake Vista Dr
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32082
Arium Surfside at Ponte Vedra Beach
125 Great Harbor Way
Palm Valley, FL 32082
Isla Antigua
655 W Marina Cove Dr
St. Augustine, FL 32080
Seaside Villas
30 Clipper Court
St. Augustine Beach, FL 32080
The Elysian
65 Sentosa Dr
St. Johns County, FL 32259

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLGainesville, FLDaytona Beach, FLOcala, FLPort Orange, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrmond Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Lady Lake, FLFleming Island, FLDeLand, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLWorld Golf Village, FLSt. Augustine, FLFruit Cove, FLButler Beach, FLSawgrass, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FL
Villano Beach, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLBellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLAsbury Lake, FLNeptune Beach, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLFlagler Beach, FLOrmond-by-the-Sea, FLHolly Hill, FLStarke, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEdward Waters College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity