All apartments in St. Johns County
Find more places like 124 Plantation Point Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Johns County, FL
/
124 Plantation Point Drive
Last updated June 23 2020 at 8:45 PM

124 Plantation Point Drive

124 Plantation Point Drive · (904) 584-3885
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

124 Plantation Point Drive, St. Johns County, FL 32084

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1186 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
•Newer construction duplex
•Living room and dining area combo
•Kitchen offers:stainless steel appliances including over the stove microwave, dark wood cabinets and a breakfast bar
•Carpet in main living areas and bedrooms
•Split bedroom arrangement
•Inside utility room with washer/dryer connections
•2 private concrete parking spaces
•Private rear patio with storage closet

Excellent location off Lewis Speedway near the St. Johns County government offices

NOTES:
•Security deposit may vary
••Dogs allowed with owners approval, refundable pet deposit, $15 per pet monthly pet rent & pet insurance policy required

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,350, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,350, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 124 Plantation Point Drive have any available units?
124 Plantation Point Drive has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 124 Plantation Point Drive have?
Some of 124 Plantation Point Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 124 Plantation Point Drive currently offering any rent specials?
124 Plantation Point Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 124 Plantation Point Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 124 Plantation Point Drive is pet friendly.
Does 124 Plantation Point Drive offer parking?
Yes, 124 Plantation Point Drive offers parking.
Does 124 Plantation Point Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 124 Plantation Point Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 124 Plantation Point Drive have a pool?
No, 124 Plantation Point Drive does not have a pool.
Does 124 Plantation Point Drive have accessible units?
No, 124 Plantation Point Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 124 Plantation Point Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 124 Plantation Point Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 124 Plantation Point Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 124 Plantation Point Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 124 Plantation Point Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Coast of Ponte Vedra Lakes
611 Ponte Vedra Lakes Blvd
Palm Valley, FL 32082
The Reserve at Nocatee
215 Hunters Lake Way
Nocatee, FL 32081
Olea at Nocatee
50 Pine Shadow Pkwy
Nocatee, FL 32081
Arium Seaglass at Ponte Vedra Beach
100 Lake Vista Dr
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32082
Arium Surfside at Ponte Vedra Beach
125 Great Harbor Way
Palm Valley, FL 32082
Isla Antigua
655 W Marina Cove Dr
St. Augustine, FL 32080
Seaside Villas
30 Clipper Court
St. Augustine Beach, FL 32080
The Elysian
65 Sentosa Dr
St. Johns County, FL 32259

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLGainesville, FLDaytona Beach, FLOcala, FLPort Orange, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrmond Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Lady Lake, FLFleming Island, FLDeLand, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLWorld Golf Village, FLSt. Augustine, FLFruit Cove, FLButler Beach, FLSawgrass, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FL
Villano Beach, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLBellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLAsbury Lake, FLNeptune Beach, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLFlagler Beach, FLOrmond-by-the-Sea, FLHolly Hill, FLStarke, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEdward Waters College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity