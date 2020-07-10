124 Plantation Point Drive

Amenities
•Newer construction duplex
•Living room and dining area combo
•Kitchen offers:stainless steel appliances including over the stove microwave, dark wood cabinets and a breakfast bar
•Carpet in main living areas and bedrooms
•Split bedroom arrangement
•Inside utility room with washer/dryer connections
•2 private concrete parking spaces
•Private rear patio with storage closet
Excellent location off Lewis Speedway near the St. Johns County government offices
NOTES:
•Security deposit may vary
••Dogs allowed with owners approval, refundable pet deposit, $15 per pet monthly pet rent & pet insurance policy required
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,350, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,350, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.