124 Plantation Point Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly parking stainless steel microwave

Unit Amenities carpet microwave patio / balcony range w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

•Newer construction duplex

•Living room and dining area combo

•Kitchen offers:stainless steel appliances including over the stove microwave, dark wood cabinets and a breakfast bar

•Carpet in main living areas and bedrooms

•Split bedroom arrangement

•Inside utility room with washer/dryer connections

•2 private concrete parking spaces

•Private rear patio with storage closet



Excellent location off Lewis Speedway near the St. Johns County government offices



NOTES:

•Security deposit may vary

••Dogs allowed with owners approval, refundable pet deposit, $15 per pet monthly pet rent & pet insurance policy required



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,350, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,350, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.