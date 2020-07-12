Amenities

in unit laundry nest technology patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pool 24hr gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center cc payments coffee bar concierge dog park e-payments fire pit guest parking guest suite internet access nest technology online portal package receiving playground smoke-free community tennis court

Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Welcome to Saint Clouds newest and most desirable address. Soleil Blu Luxury Apartments offer contemporary and spacious 2 and 3 bedroom apartments in St. Cloud, FL for rent. With Soleil Blu, there is no need for compromise. The quality is in the details that we do not overlook. More than just an apartment, Soleil Blu Luxury Apartments is your resort-style haven!