Last updated July 12 2020 at 3:57 PM

Soleil Blu Luxury

527 Neptune Bay Cir · (321) 430-1743
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

527 Neptune Bay Cir, St. Cloud, FL 34769

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 504-3 · Avail. now

$1,415

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Unit 515-8 · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Unit 543-5 · Avail. now

$1,485

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Soleil Blu Luxury.

Amenities

in unit laundry
nest technology
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pool
24hr gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
cc payments
coffee bar
concierge
dog park
e-payments
fire pit
guest parking
guest suite
internet access
nest technology
online portal
package receiving
playground
smoke-free community
tennis court
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Welcome to Saint Clouds newest and most desirable address. Soleil Blu Luxury Apartments offer contemporary and spacious 2 and 3 bedroom apartments in St. Cloud, FL for rent. With Soleil Blu, there is no need for compromise. The quality is in the details that we do not overlook. More than just an apartment, Soleil Blu Luxury Apartments is your resort-style haven!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $300 up to month's rent
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin Fee
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $20
restrictions: Some breed restrictions apply
Parking Details: Reserved parking avilable.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Soleil Blu Luxury have any available units?
Soleil Blu Luxury has 4 units available starting at $1,415 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in St. Cloud, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Cloud Rent Report.
What amenities does Soleil Blu Luxury have?
Some of Soleil Blu Luxury's amenities include in unit laundry, nest technology, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Soleil Blu Luxury currently offering any rent specials?
Soleil Blu Luxury is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Soleil Blu Luxury pet-friendly?
Yes, Soleil Blu Luxury is pet friendly.
Does Soleil Blu Luxury offer parking?
Yes, Soleil Blu Luxury offers parking.
Does Soleil Blu Luxury have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Soleil Blu Luxury offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Soleil Blu Luxury have a pool?
Yes, Soleil Blu Luxury has a pool.
Does Soleil Blu Luxury have accessible units?
Yes, Soleil Blu Luxury has accessible units.
Does Soleil Blu Luxury have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Soleil Blu Luxury has units with dishwashers.

