St. Cloud, FL
746 MICHIGAN COURT
Last updated March 5 2020 at 5:03 AM

746 MICHIGAN COURT

746 Michigan Court · No Longer Available
Location

746 Michigan Court, St. Cloud, FL 34769

Amenities

pool
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Clean and comfortable 2 bed 1 bath on the second floor on Palm Garden Condominium. You will enjoy an spacious kitchen with appliances in great shape. Community has pool, close to all.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 746 MICHIGAN COURT have any available units?
746 MICHIGAN COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Cloud, FL.
How much is rent in St. Cloud, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Cloud Rent Report.
What amenities does 746 MICHIGAN COURT have?
Some of 746 MICHIGAN COURT's amenities include pool, microwave, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 746 MICHIGAN COURT currently offering any rent specials?
746 MICHIGAN COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 746 MICHIGAN COURT pet-friendly?
No, 746 MICHIGAN COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Cloud.
Does 746 MICHIGAN COURT offer parking?
No, 746 MICHIGAN COURT does not offer parking.
Does 746 MICHIGAN COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 746 MICHIGAN COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 746 MICHIGAN COURT have a pool?
Yes, 746 MICHIGAN COURT has a pool.
Does 746 MICHIGAN COURT have accessible units?
No, 746 MICHIGAN COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 746 MICHIGAN COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 746 MICHIGAN COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
