All apartments in St. Cloud
Find more places like 714 Michigan Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Cloud, FL
/
714 Michigan Court
Last updated November 15 2019 at 11:14 AM

714 Michigan Court

714 Michigan Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Cloud
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

714 Michigan Court, St. Cloud, FL 34769

Amenities

parking
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Second floor two bedroom one bath apartment with 800 square feet.

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/st-cloud-fl?lid=12670673

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5215146)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 714 Michigan Court have any available units?
714 Michigan Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Cloud, FL.
How much is rent in St. Cloud, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Cloud Rent Report.
Is 714 Michigan Court currently offering any rent specials?
714 Michigan Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 714 Michigan Court pet-friendly?
No, 714 Michigan Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Cloud.
Does 714 Michigan Court offer parking?
Yes, 714 Michigan Court offers parking.
Does 714 Michigan Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 714 Michigan Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 714 Michigan Court have a pool?
No, 714 Michigan Court does not have a pool.
Does 714 Michigan Court have accessible units?
No, 714 Michigan Court does not have accessible units.
Does 714 Michigan Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 714 Michigan Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 714 Michigan Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 714 Michigan Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Soleil Blu Luxury
527 Neptune Bay Cir
St. Cloud, FL 34769

Similar Pages

St. Cloud 1 BedroomsSt. Cloud 2 Bedrooms
St. Cloud Apartments with BalconySt. Cloud Apartments with Parking
St. Cloud Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL
Oviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLHorizon West, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FL
Bartow, FLHunters Creek, FLViera West, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLDavenport, FLHighland City, FLOrange City, FLFern Park, FLHeathrow, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Lake-Sumter State CollegeFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Mid Florida Campus
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus