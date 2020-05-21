All apartments in St. Cloud
701 MICHIGAN COURT

701 Michigan Court · No Longer Available
Location

701 Michigan Court, St. Cloud, FL 34769

Amenities

recently renovated
pool
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Beautiful & remodeled apartment. Great location: near of schools, supermarkets, restaurants, parks, etc. It is only 3.3 miles from US-192 E/US-441 S/13th St. Enjoy the community of Palm Garden with pool & lot of green area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 701 MICHIGAN COURT have any available units?
701 MICHIGAN COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Cloud, FL.
How much is rent in St. Cloud, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Cloud Rent Report.
What amenities does 701 MICHIGAN COURT have?
Some of 701 MICHIGAN COURT's amenities include recently renovated, pool, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 701 MICHIGAN COURT currently offering any rent specials?
701 MICHIGAN COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 701 MICHIGAN COURT pet-friendly?
No, 701 MICHIGAN COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Cloud.
Does 701 MICHIGAN COURT offer parking?
No, 701 MICHIGAN COURT does not offer parking.
Does 701 MICHIGAN COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 701 MICHIGAN COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 701 MICHIGAN COURT have a pool?
Yes, 701 MICHIGAN COURT has a pool.
Does 701 MICHIGAN COURT have accessible units?
No, 701 MICHIGAN COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 701 MICHIGAN COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 701 MICHIGAN COURT does not have units with dishwashers.

