Beautiful & remodeled apartment. Great location: near of schools, supermarkets, restaurants, parks, etc. It is only 3.3 miles from US-192 E/US-441 S/13th St. Enjoy the community of Palm Garden with pool & lot of green area.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 701 MICHIGAN COURT have any available units?
701 MICHIGAN COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Cloud, FL.
How much is rent in St. Cloud, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Cloud Rent Report.
What amenities does 701 MICHIGAN COURT have?
Some of 701 MICHIGAN COURT's amenities include recently renovated, pool, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 701 MICHIGAN COURT currently offering any rent specials?
701 MICHIGAN COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.