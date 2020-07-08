All apartments in St. Cloud
Find more places like 694 Michigan Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Cloud, FL
/
694 Michigan Court
Last updated November 15 2019 at 11:14 AM

694 Michigan Court

694 Michigan Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Cloud
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

694 Michigan Court, St. Cloud, FL 34769

Amenities

parking
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Two bedroom one bathroom apartment in St. Cloud with 800 ft.

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/st-cloud-fl?lid=12670691

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5215147)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 694 Michigan Court have any available units?
694 Michigan Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Cloud, FL.
How much is rent in St. Cloud, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Cloud Rent Report.
Is 694 Michigan Court currently offering any rent specials?
694 Michigan Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 694 Michigan Court pet-friendly?
No, 694 Michigan Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Cloud.
Does 694 Michigan Court offer parking?
Yes, 694 Michigan Court offers parking.
Does 694 Michigan Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 694 Michigan Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 694 Michigan Court have a pool?
No, 694 Michigan Court does not have a pool.
Does 694 Michigan Court have accessible units?
No, 694 Michigan Court does not have accessible units.
Does 694 Michigan Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 694 Michigan Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 694 Michigan Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 694 Michigan Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Soleil Blu Luxury
527 Neptune Bay Cir
St. Cloud, FL 34769

Similar Pages

St. Cloud 1 BedroomsSt. Cloud 2 Bedrooms
St. Cloud Apartments with BalconySt. Cloud Apartments with Parking
St. Cloud Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL
Oviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLHorizon West, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FL
Bartow, FLHunters Creek, FLViera West, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLDavenport, FLHighland City, FLOrange City, FLFern Park, FLHeathrow, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Lake-Sumter State CollegeFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Mid Florida Campus
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus