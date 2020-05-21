Amenities

in unit laundry garage pool playground carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool garage

Listing Agent - Tiago Ferreira - contact@authenticorlando.com - 407.900.2434 - Be the first one to live in this brand new 4bed 3.5bath home located in a really nice community called Lancaster Park which is very well located in the city of Saint Cloud. This community offers a nice waterfront pool, playground and nice views. This home was never used before and has a nice foyer, formal living room two car garage, laundry room, and spacious kitchen. One of the most desired floor plans INVERNESS A features beautiful tile floors are throughout the living areas, carpet in the bedrooms and a huge covered lanai in the back. Rent includes lawn care and all appliances including refrigerator, washer and dryer. Come see it today!



Directions:Take I-4 W Follow I-4 W and Florida's Turnpike to Osceola County. Take exit 244 via Florida's Turnpike 23 min (22.1 mi) Follow US-192 E / US-441 S to Westerham Ave in Saint Cloud 20 min (9.6 ml) 5412 Avebury Ln St Cloud, FL 34771



(RLNE4776854)