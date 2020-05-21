All apartments in St. Cloud
Find more places like 5412 AVEBURY LN.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Cloud, FL
/
5412 AVEBURY LN
Last updated February 18 2020 at 12:49 PM

5412 AVEBURY LN

5412 Avebury Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Cloud
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5412 Avebury Lane, St. Cloud, FL 34771

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
pool
playground
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
Listing Agent - Tiago Ferreira - contact@authenticorlando.com - 407.900.2434 - Be the first one to live in this brand new 4bed 3.5bath home located in a really nice community called Lancaster Park which is very well located in the city of Saint Cloud. This community offers a nice waterfront pool, playground and nice views. This home was never used before and has a nice foyer, formal living room two car garage, laundry room, and spacious kitchen. One of the most desired floor plans INVERNESS A features beautiful tile floors are throughout the living areas, carpet in the bedrooms and a huge covered lanai in the back. Rent includes lawn care and all appliances including refrigerator, washer and dryer. Come see it today!

Directions:Take I-4 W Follow I-4 W and Florida's Turnpike to Osceola County. Take exit 244 via Florida's Turnpike 23 min (22.1 mi) Follow US-192 E / US-441 S to Westerham Ave in Saint Cloud 20 min (9.6 ml) 5412 Avebury Ln St Cloud, FL 34771

(RLNE4776854)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5412 AVEBURY LN have any available units?
5412 AVEBURY LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Cloud, FL.
How much is rent in St. Cloud, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Cloud Rent Report.
What amenities does 5412 AVEBURY LN have?
Some of 5412 AVEBURY LN's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5412 AVEBURY LN currently offering any rent specials?
5412 AVEBURY LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5412 AVEBURY LN pet-friendly?
No, 5412 AVEBURY LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Cloud.
Does 5412 AVEBURY LN offer parking?
Yes, 5412 AVEBURY LN offers parking.
Does 5412 AVEBURY LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5412 AVEBURY LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5412 AVEBURY LN have a pool?
Yes, 5412 AVEBURY LN has a pool.
Does 5412 AVEBURY LN have accessible units?
No, 5412 AVEBURY LN does not have accessible units.
Does 5412 AVEBURY LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 5412 AVEBURY LN does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Soleil Blu Luxury
527 Neptune Bay Cir
St. Cloud, FL 34769

Similar Pages

St. Cloud 1 BedroomsSt. Cloud 2 Bedrooms
St. Cloud Apartments with BalconySt. Cloud Apartments with Parking
St. Cloud Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL
Oviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLHorizon West, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FL
Bartow, FLHunters Creek, FLViera West, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLDavenport, FLHighland City, FLOrange City, FLFern Park, FLHeathrow, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Lake-Sumter State CollegeFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Mid Florida Campus
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus