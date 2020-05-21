Rent Calculator
Home
/
St. Cloud, FL
/
502 Kentucky Avenue
502 Kentucky Avenue
502 Kentucky Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
502 Kentucky Avenue, St. Cloud, FL 34769
St. Cloud
Amenities
patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Saint Cloud Charmer - 2 bedroom, 1 bath Saint Cloud charmer blocks from lakefront. Fenced yard and screened front porch. LAWN CARE INCLUDED!
(RLNE4099419)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 502 Kentucky Avenue have any available units?
502 Kentucky Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
St. Cloud, FL
.
How much is rent in St. Cloud, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
St. Cloud Rent Report
.
Is 502 Kentucky Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
502 Kentucky Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 502 Kentucky Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 502 Kentucky Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 502 Kentucky Avenue offer parking?
No, 502 Kentucky Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 502 Kentucky Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 502 Kentucky Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 502 Kentucky Avenue have a pool?
No, 502 Kentucky Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 502 Kentucky Avenue have accessible units?
No, 502 Kentucky Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 502 Kentucky Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 502 Kentucky Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 502 Kentucky Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 502 Kentucky Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
