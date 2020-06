Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher garage carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Very nice home in Ashley Oaks with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, on a nice size lot. Home features a breakfast bar with ample counter space, kitchen has breakfast nook as well as separate dining area, home has beige carpeting and ceramic tile in wet areas. Bonus room can be used as an extra bedroom or home office. Inside laundry room with washer/dryer hook-up, 2 car garage, and a covered rear patio. No pets permitted. Owner will manage property after the leasing process is complete.