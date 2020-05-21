All apartments in St. Cloud
Last updated April 15 2020 at 5:57 PM

4731 SALAMANDER STREET

4731 Salamander Street · No Longer Available
Location

4731 Salamander Street, St. Cloud, FL 34772

Amenities

You'll love the features this beautiful home has to offer. In addition to a spacious backyard this home features tile and carpet floors and updated light fixtures throughout. The living areas are bright and open making this space ideal for entertaining guests or making memories with your family. Cook your favorite meals in the kitchen equipped with modern appliances and ample cabinet space. This home won’t last long!

Live in a tech-friendly home. Smart Home is a monthly service that helps you manage access to your home and save on your energy bill. With our Smart Home features, you can remotely lock and unlock your front door, control your thermostat, and receive notifications about your home - all through the convenience of your mobile device or computer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4731 SALAMANDER STREET have any available units?
4731 SALAMANDER STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Cloud, FL.
How much is rent in St. Cloud, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Cloud Rent Report.
What amenities does 4731 SALAMANDER STREET have?
Some of 4731 SALAMANDER STREET's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4731 SALAMANDER STREET currently offering any rent specials?
4731 SALAMANDER STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4731 SALAMANDER STREET pet-friendly?
No, 4731 SALAMANDER STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Cloud.
Does 4731 SALAMANDER STREET offer parking?
Yes, 4731 SALAMANDER STREET offers parking.
Does 4731 SALAMANDER STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4731 SALAMANDER STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4731 SALAMANDER STREET have a pool?
No, 4731 SALAMANDER STREET does not have a pool.
Does 4731 SALAMANDER STREET have accessible units?
No, 4731 SALAMANDER STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 4731 SALAMANDER STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4731 SALAMANDER STREET has units with dishwashers.
