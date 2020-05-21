4731 SALAMANDER STREET

Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated carpet range refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

You'll love the features this beautiful home has to offer. In addition to a spacious backyard this home features tile and carpet floors and updated light fixtures throughout. The living areas are bright and open making this space ideal for entertaining guests or making memories with your family. Cook your favorite meals in the kitchen equipped with modern appliances and ample cabinet space. This home won’t last long!



Live in a tech-friendly home. Smart Home is a monthly service that helps you manage access to your home and save on your energy bill. With our Smart Home features, you can remotely lock and unlock your front door, control your thermostat, and receive notifications about your home - all through the convenience of your mobile device or computer.