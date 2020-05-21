All apartments in St. Cloud
3807 Enchantment Lane
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:03 AM

3807 Enchantment Lane

3807 Enchantment Lane · (407) 480-4200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3807 Enchantment Lane, St. Cloud, FL 34772

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1859 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
garage
pool
playground
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
This beautiful custom built home includes 3 bedrooms and an office, or you can use it as a formal dining room. With over 1800 sq ft. It features a split floor plan with an inside laundry room, great room concept. This dream kitchen features espresso cabinets, granite counters, and island, The home is complete with all ceramic tile floors throughout. An extended screened lanai and fenced yard, rain gutters, gentleman's height vanities in bathrooms, new faucets throughout, a freezer in the garage, security system, and a laundry tub in the garage. Private storage shed in backyard for all your tools/additional storage needs. Home is available June 6th. Esprit has great community features, pool, tot lot and walking trails.

*Monthly lawn service is an additional $70/month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3807 Enchantment Lane have any available units?
3807 Enchantment Lane has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Cloud, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Cloud Rent Report.
What amenities does 3807 Enchantment Lane have?
Some of 3807 Enchantment Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3807 Enchantment Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3807 Enchantment Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3807 Enchantment Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3807 Enchantment Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Cloud.
Does 3807 Enchantment Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3807 Enchantment Lane does offer parking.
Does 3807 Enchantment Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3807 Enchantment Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3807 Enchantment Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3807 Enchantment Lane has a pool.
Does 3807 Enchantment Lane have accessible units?
No, 3807 Enchantment Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3807 Enchantment Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3807 Enchantment Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
