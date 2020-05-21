3807 Enchantment Lane

Amenities

This beautiful custom built home includes 3 bedrooms and an office, or you can use it as a formal dining room. With over 1800 sq ft. It features a split floor plan with an inside laundry room, great room concept. This dream kitchen features espresso cabinets, granite counters, and island, The home is complete with all ceramic tile floors throughout. An extended screened lanai and fenced yard, rain gutters, gentleman's height vanities in bathrooms, new faucets throughout, a freezer in the garage, security system, and a laundry tub in the garage. Private storage shed in backyard for all your tools/additional storage needs. Home is available June 6th. Esprit has great community features, pool, tot lot and walking trails.



*Monthly lawn service is an additional $70/month.