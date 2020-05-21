All apartments in St. Cloud
Find more places like 3667 Moca Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Cloud, FL
/
3667 Moca Dr.
Last updated February 19 2020 at 1:46 PM

3667 Moca Dr.

3667 Moca Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Cloud
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3667 Moca Drive, St. Cloud, FL 34772

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
3667 Moca Dr. Available 04/01/20 Whaley's Creek. - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom located in Whaley's Creek. This single family home offers over 1900 square feet of living space, granite counter tops, tile throughout, washer/dryer, and two car garage. Yard service and pest control is included in the rent.

Lessee(s) are required to provide proof of liability insurance in the amount of $100,000, prior to occupancy. Real Property Management South Orlando can provide the required coverage for an additional charge of $12.00 per month or you can purchase coverage from your preferred provider.

To see all of our available properties check our primary site at www.rpmsouthorlando.com

INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE, BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED,
AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.

(John L. Wilkerson Florida Real Estate Broker)

Security Deposit: $1700. Application Fee: $50 per person. Administration fee: $125.

Leland Johnson

Property Manager
Real Property Management South Orlando
P 407.982.2000 | C 407.982.1988 | F 407.287.5190
Email. Ljohnson@rpmsouthorlando.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3805188)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3667 Moca Dr. have any available units?
3667 Moca Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Cloud, FL.
How much is rent in St. Cloud, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Cloud Rent Report.
What amenities does 3667 Moca Dr. have?
Some of 3667 Moca Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3667 Moca Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
3667 Moca Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3667 Moca Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 3667 Moca Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Cloud.
Does 3667 Moca Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 3667 Moca Dr. offers parking.
Does 3667 Moca Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3667 Moca Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3667 Moca Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 3667 Moca Dr. has a pool.
Does 3667 Moca Dr. have accessible units?
No, 3667 Moca Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 3667 Moca Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3667 Moca Dr. has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Soleil Blu Luxury
527 Neptune Bay Cir
St. Cloud, FL 34769

Similar Pages

St. Cloud 1 BedroomsSt. Cloud 2 Bedrooms
St. Cloud Apartments with BalconySt. Cloud Apartments with Parking
St. Cloud Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL
Oviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLHorizon West, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FL
Bartow, FLHunters Creek, FLViera West, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLDavenport, FLHighland City, FLOrange City, FLFern Park, FLHeathrow, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Lake-Sumter State CollegeFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Mid Florida Campus
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus